Pope Francis (C) speaks to members of the media while flanked by Doctor Sergio Alfieri (C-L), the surgeon who operated on him, as ha leaves the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital in Rome, Italy, on Friday. The pontiff was discharged following his recent abdominal surgery to repair a hernia and remove internal scar tissues. Photo by Fabio Frustaci/EPA-EFE

June 16 (UPI) -- Pope Francis was discharged from a Rome hospital on Friday, a little more than a week after the 86-year-old was admitted for abdominal surgery to repair a hernia that was causing him pain. The pontiff had been admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on June 7 for laparotomy and abdominal wall surgery. He was placed under general anaesthesia for the three-hour operation, which his press office said took place "without complications." Advertisement

Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, had announced a day prior that the pope would be discharged on Friday morning.

After he left the hospital, the pope visited Rome's Marian Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore where he prayed. He had visited the church after after being hospitalized for three days in march for bronchitis and following his July 2021 colon surgery, according to Vatican News.

Due to his surgery and subsequent hospitalization, all of his appearances had been suspended until Sunday.

The pontiff is schedule to travel to Portugal from Aug. 2-6 when he will participate in World Youth Day.