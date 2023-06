The Crown Prosecution Service charged Michael Lockwood with three counts of rape against a girl under 16 and six counts of indecent assault. Lockwood served as head of the Independent Office for Police Conduct before stepping down in December when allegations of sexual misconduct emerged. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- The former head of Britain's police watchdog has been charged with sexually assaulting an underage girl. The Crown Prosecution Service charged Michael Lockwood with three counts of rape against a girl under 16 and six counts of indecent assault. The service said the assaults took place in 1985 and 1986. Advertisement

Lockwood served as head of the Independent Office for Police Conduct before stepping down in December when allegations of sexual misconduct emerged.

"After carefully considering all the evidence provided to us by Humberside Police, we have authorized charges against Michael Lockwood, 64, for nine offenses under the sexual Offenses Act 1956," said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service's special crime division.

Ainslie said, "the Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Lockwood are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

Lockwood's legal representatives deny wrongdoing.

"Mr. Lockwood strenuously denies all of these allegations from nearly 40 years ago," said Emma Brooks of the PCB Byrne law firm," he will strongly defend his position and will continue to cooperate with the proceeding."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said they were aware of the charges and confirmed that "Mr. Lockwood was IOPC director general from 2018 to 2022, but as a crown appointee, not employed by the IOPC."

The Independent Office emphasized that "as criminal proceedings are active, we are unable to comment any further."

Lockwood is scheduled to appear in court June 28.