Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 16, 2023 / 7:14 AM

African leaders in Kyiv at start of mission to broker Ukraine-Russia peace talks

By Paul Godfrey
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is greeted by Ukraine's special envoy for Africa and the Middle East Maksym Subkh as he arrived Friday at Nemishaeve railway station just outside Kyiv. Photo courtesy South African Presidency/Twitter
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is greeted by Ukraine's special envoy for Africa and the Middle East Maksym Subkh as he arrived Friday at Nemishaeve railway station just outside Kyiv. Photo courtesy South African Presidency/Twitter

June 16 (UPI) -- A delegation of African leaders arrived in Kyiv on Friday for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of an initiative to try to end the 16-month-long conflict in Ukraine sparked by Russia's February 2022 military invasion.

The seven leaders, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and President of the African Union and Comoros Azali Assoumani, will also travel to St. Petersburg on Saturday for meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin with hopes of negotiating "a resumption of talks between the two countries."

Advertisement

"A majority of African countries have suffered from inflation, disruption of their vital grain and fertilizer supplies, and sanctions aimed at isolating one of its major trading partners, Russia. Africa, concerned about the peace so often disturbed at home, aims to facilitate a resumption of talks between the two countries," said the London-based Brazzaville Foundation which is behind the peace mission.

Ahead of their meeting with Zelensky, the leaders traveled outside Kyiv to the town of Bucha, the scene of mass killings of civilians in the early stages of the invasion.

Advertisement

"President Ramaphosa and other African Heads of State & Government participating in the African Leaders Peace Mission now at the St. Andrew's Orthodox Church in the City of Bucha in Kyiv, Ukraine, receiving a briefing ahead of their visit to the Mass Grave where 458 civilians who were killed in the initial stages of the conflict," read a post on the Twitter account of the South African Presidency.

Ramaphosa is under pressure from Washington over arming Russia's war effort and taking part in military exercises with Russia and China in February.

U.S. Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety II, who last month accused Ramaphosa's administration of loading weapons onto a Russia-bound cargo vessel, had said the United States wants to see South Africa begin "practicing its non-alignment policy."

RELATED NATO: No change in nuclear posture over Russian nukes in Belarus

Brazzaville Foundation arranged the mission building on diplomatic efforts initiated by a meeting between Senegal President Macky Sall and Putin in Sochi, Russia in June 2022 and foundation delegations to Moscow and Kyiv in December and February.

The foundation -- named for the capital of Congo and the 1988 protocol that saw the withdrawal of foreign forces from Angola and Namibia -- works to develop peace initiatives to address conflicts, mainly in Africa, according to its website.

Advertisement

The delegation is being accompanied by Brazzaville's founding chairman, former international commodities trader Jean-Yves Ollivier who as well as brokering the Brazzaville Protocol, has helped secure the release of hostages in the Central African Republic and negotiated a power-sharing agreement in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

RELATED Australia terminates Russia's lease on new embassy, citing nat'l security risk

Read More

U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine

Latest Headlines

Satellite Internet fills holes in global connectivity but cost remains an issue
World News // 1 hour ago
Satellite Internet fills holes in global connectivity but cost remains an issue
June 16 (UPI) -- Almost half of the world's population currently does not have access to the Internet, in an age when having that ability is perhaps more vital than ever before.
Pope Francis discharged from hospital following surgery
World News // 1 hour ago
Pope Francis discharged from hospital following surgery
June 16 (UPI) -- Pope Francis was discharged from a Rome hospital on Friday, a little more than a week after the 86-year-old was admitted for abdominal surgery to repair a hernia that was causing him pain.
South Korea salvages failed North Korean rocket wreckage
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korea salvages failed North Korean rocket wreckage
SEOUL, June 16 (UPI) -- South Korea's military has salvaged part of the rocket used by North Korea in last month's failed attempt to launch its first spy satellite, officials announced Friday.
West Darfur governor assassinated as Sudan's war enters third month
World News // 5 hours ago
West Darfur governor assassinated as Sudan's war enters third month
June 15 (UPI) -- The governor of Sudan's West Darfur has been killed, with the warring sides in the African nation's bloody conflict trading blame for the assassination.
U.S. nuclear submarine arrives in Busan after latest North Korean missile launch
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. nuclear submarine arrives in Busan after latest North Korean missile launch
SEOUL. June 16 (UPI) -- A U.S nuclear submarine arrived in South Korea on Friday, Seoul's Defense Ministry said, one day after North Korea launched a pair of ballistic missiles into the sea.
Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
World News // 11 hours ago
Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
June 15 (UPI) -- A bus full of seniors headed to a casino crashed with a semi-truck on Thursday, leaving at least 15 people dead in Canada, officials said.
U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
June 15 (UPI) -- The United States, Denmark and the Netherlands have announced new aid packages for Ukraine.
Kishida: Launch of 2 North Korean missiles near Japan 'escalation of provocations'
World News // 19 hours ago
Kishida: Launch of 2 North Korean missiles near Japan 'escalation of provocations'
June 15 (UPI) -- Japanese defense officials said that North Korea fired at least two ballistic missiles into the water off the Ishikawa Prefecture, into their country's exclusive economic zone on Thursday.
American man arrested in U.S. woman's death in Germany
World News // 18 hours ago
American man arrested in U.S. woman's death in Germany
June 15 (UPI) -- An American woman has died after being pushed down an embankment in Germany while an American man is in custody for the assault, police confirmed on Thursday.
Allegations of CCP links to Chinese investment bank spur Canada to cut ties
World News // 19 hours ago
Allegations of CCP links to Chinese investment bank spur Canada to cut ties
June 15 (UPI) -- Using the term "authoritarian regimes," Canada's deputy prime minister announced on Wednesday the country is cutting ties with the Chinese-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation
ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation
College board rejects Florida ban on LGBTQ+ topics in AP classes
College board rejects Florida ban on LGBTQ+ topics in AP classes
Florida executes convicted murderer Duane Owen
Florida executes convicted murderer Duane Owen
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement