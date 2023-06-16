African leaders in Kyiv at start of mission to broker Ukraine-Russia peace talks

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is greeted by Ukraine's special envoy for Africa and the Middle East Maksym Subkh as he arrived Friday at Nemishaeve railway station just outside Kyiv. Photo courtesy South African Presidency/Twitter

June 16 (UPI) -- A delegation of African leaders arrived in Kyiv on Friday for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of an initiative to try to end the 16-month-long conflict in Ukraine sparked by Russia's February 2022 military invasion. The seven leaders, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and President of the African Union and Comoros Azali Assoumani, will also travel to St. Petersburg on Saturday for meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin with hopes of negotiating "a resumption of talks between the two countries." Advertisement

"A majority of African countries have suffered from inflation, disruption of their vital grain and fertilizer supplies, and sanctions aimed at isolating one of its major trading partners, Russia. Africa, concerned about the peace so often disturbed at home, aims to facilitate a resumption of talks between the two countries," said the London-based Brazzaville Foundation which is behind the peace mission.

Ahead of their meeting with Zelensky, the leaders traveled outside Kyiv to the town of Bucha, the scene of mass killings of civilians in the early stages of the invasion.

"President Ramaphosa and other African Heads of State & Government participating in the African Leaders Peace Mission now at the St. Andrew's Orthodox Church in the City of Bucha in Kyiv, Ukraine, receiving a briefing ahead of their visit to the Mass Grave where 458 civilians who were killed in the initial stages of the conflict," read a post on the Twitter account of the South African Presidency.

Ramaphosa is under pressure from Washington over arming Russia's war effort and taking part in military exercises with Russia and China in February.

U.S. Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety II, who last month accused Ramaphosa's administration of loading weapons onto a Russia-bound cargo vessel, had said the United States wants to see South Africa begin "practicing its non-alignment policy."

Brazzaville Foundation arranged the mission building on diplomatic efforts initiated by a meeting between Senegal President Macky Sall and Putin in Sochi, Russia in June 2022 and foundation delegations to Moscow and Kyiv in December and February.

The foundation -- named for the capital of Congo and the 1988 protocol that saw the withdrawal of foreign forces from Angola and Namibia -- works to develop peace initiatives to address conflicts, mainly in Africa, according to its website.

The delegation is being accompanied by Brazzaville's founding chairman, former international commodities trader Jean-Yves Ollivier who as well as brokering the Brazzaville Protocol, has helped secure the release of hostages in the Central African Republic and negotiated a power-sharing agreement in the Democratic Republic of Congo.