Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 16, 2023 / 9:30 AM

Swiss cyclist Gino Mader dies following Tour de Suisse crash

By Doug Cunningham
Swiss cyclist Gino Mader died Friday from injuries suffered during a high-speed bike crash during the Tour de Suisse race's stage 5. Gian Ehrenzheller/EPA-EFE
Swiss cyclist Gino Mader died Friday from injuries suffered during a high-speed bike crash during the Tour de Suisse race's stage 5. Gian Ehrenzheller/EPA-EFE

June 16 (UPI) -- Bahrain Victorious Swiss team cyclist Gino Mader died Friday from injuries suffered in a Thursday crash during the Tour de Suisse. He was 26 years old.

Team Managing Director Milan Erzen said in a statement that the team was "devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist."

Advertisement

"His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike," said Erzen. "We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."

The team said the crash happened on the descent toward the finish line of stage 5 of the race.

RELATED Dutch cyclist admits doping

Mader left the road, plunging into a ravine. A race doctor found him unresponsive and Mader was resuscitated at the scene, then flown by helicopter to Chur Hospital, succumbing to his injuries Friday.

Tour de Suisse said that the other cyclist, Magnus Sheffield was responsive at the scene and was transported to Samedan Hospital with bruises and a concussion.

"At race kilometer 197 in the descent from the Albula Pass, two riders crashed at very high speed. The race doctor was on the scene of the accident within two minutes," it said.

Advertisement

Erzen said the team will continue to race in Mader's honor.

"We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team," Erzen's statement said.

A Tour de Suisse statement on Twitter said, "We are heartbroken! Gino you've been an excellent rider but even more a wonderful person! Always smiling and making people happy around you! Rest in peace! Our thoughts are with Gino's family!"

RELATED Russian cyclist Nikita Novikov banned for two years for doping

Read More

TV broadcasts of cycling race help scientists study climate change

Latest Headlines

Greek coast guard searches for hundreds of missing migrants in shipwreck
World News // 3 minutes ago
Greek coast guard searches for hundreds of missing migrants in shipwreck
June 16 (UPI) -- The Greek coast guard searched the Aegean Sea on Friday in the third and final day of an effort to find hundreds of missing migrants from a shipwreck that killed 78. Some 104 survivors had been rescued.
United States affirms cooperation with Japan, Philippines in Tokyo
World News // 18 minutes ago
United States affirms cooperation with Japan, Philippines in Tokyo
June 16 (UPI) -- National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met Friday with two Asian counterparts in Tokyo, where the leaders agreed to expand their military cooperation in the region in response to increased Chinese aggressions.
Kyiv targeted with Russian missile strikes as African leaders visit on peace mission
World News // 3 hours ago
Kyiv targeted with Russian missile strikes as African leaders visit on peace mission
June 16 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was targeted by Russian missiles trikes as a peace delegation of African leaders visited the city Friday as part of an initiative to try to end the 16-month-long conflict
Satellite Internet fills holes in global connectivity, but cost remains an issue
World News // 4 hours ago
Satellite Internet fills holes in global connectivity, but cost remains an issue
June 16 (UPI) -- Satellite Internet is helping to fill digital deserts, but roughly half the world's population still lacks online access as many remain priced out.
Xi Jinping welcomes Bill Gates as 'first American friend' to visit Beijing this year
World News // 2 hours ago
Xi Jinping welcomes Bill Gates as 'first American friend' to visit Beijing this year
June 16 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Bill Gates in Beijing on Friday saying the co-founder of Microsoft was the "first American friend" he had met in the capital this year.
Pope Francis discharged from hospital following surgery
World News // 4 hours ago
Pope Francis discharged from hospital following surgery
June 16 (UPI) -- Pope Francis was discharged from a Rome hospital on Friday, a little more than a week after the 86-year-old was admitted for abdominal surgery to repair a hernia that was causing him pain.
South Korea salvages failed North Korean rocket wreckage
World News // 8 hours ago
South Korea salvages failed North Korean rocket wreckage
SEOUL, June 16 (UPI) -- South Korea's military has salvaged part of the rocket used by North Korea in last month's failed attempt to launch its first spy satellite, officials announced Friday.
West Darfur governor assassinated as Sudan's war enters third month
World News // 8 hours ago
West Darfur governor assassinated as Sudan's war enters third month
June 15 (UPI) -- The governor of Sudan's West Darfur has been killed, with the warring sides in the African nation's bloody conflict trading blame for the assassination.
U.S. nuclear submarine arrives in Busan after latest North Korean missile launch
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S. nuclear submarine arrives in Busan after latest North Korean missile launch
SEOUL. June 16 (UPI) -- A U.S nuclear submarine arrived in South Korea on Friday, Seoul's Defense Ministry said, one day after North Korea launched a pair of ballistic missiles into the sea.
Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
World News // 14 hours ago
Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
June 15 (UPI) -- A bus full of seniors headed to a casino crashed with a semi-truck on Thursday, leaving at least 15 people dead in Canada, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
College board rejects Florida ban on LGBTQ+ topics in AP classes
College board rejects Florida ban on LGBTQ+ topics in AP classes
ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation
ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation
Man charged in fatal stabbing on NYC subway
Man charged in fatal stabbing on NYC subway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement