Swiss cyclist Gino Mader dies following Tour de Suisse crash

Swiss cyclist Gino Mader died Friday from injuries suffered during a high-speed bike crash during the Tour de Suisse race's stage 5. Gian Ehrenzheller/EPA-EFE

June 16 (UPI) -- Bahrain Victorious Swiss team cyclist Gino Mader died Friday from injuries suffered in a Thursday crash during the Tour de Suisse. He was 26 years old. Team Managing Director Milan Erzen said in a statement that the team was "devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist." Advertisement

"His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike," said Erzen. "We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."

The team said the crash happened on the descent toward the finish line of stage 5 of the race.

RELATED Dutch cyclist admits doping

Mader left the road, plunging into a ravine. A race doctor found him unresponsive and Mader was resuscitated at the scene, then flown by helicopter to Chur Hospital, succumbing to his injuries Friday.

Tour de Suisse said that the other cyclist, Magnus Sheffield was responsive at the scene and was transported to Samedan Hospital with bruises and a concussion.

"At race kilometer 197 in the descent from the Albula Pass, two riders crashed at very high speed. The race doctor was on the scene of the accident within two minutes," it said.

Advertisement

Erzen said the team will continue to race in Mader's honor.

"We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team," Erzen's statement said.

A Tour de Suisse statement on Twitter said, "We are heartbroken! Gino you've been an excellent rider but even more a wonderful person! Always smiling and making people happy around you! Rest in peace! Our thoughts are with Gino's family!"

RELATED Russian cyclist Nikita Novikov banned for two years for doping