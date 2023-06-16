Trending
June 16, 2023 / 12:21 PM

United States sanctions alleged Mexican human smuggling organization

By Doug Cunningham
The U.S. Treasury Department Friday sanctioned the Mexicali, Mexico-based Hernandez Salas transnational criminal organization for human smuggling. Migrants are pictured next to the border wall in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, May 12, 2023. File Photo by Joebeth Terriquez/EPA-EFE
June 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Friday sanctioned the Hernandez Salas transnational criminal organization for human smuggling.

The sanction against the organization based in Mexicali, Mexico, targeted Ofelia Hernandez Salas -- the alleged leader of the criminal group who is currently incarcerated in Mexico awaiting extradition to the United States -- as well as several members and entities in its support network.

"In close coordination with our law enforcement colleagues and Mexican partners, today's designation of Ofelia Hernandez Salas and her criminal enterprise aims to disrupt the group's global operations," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson in a statement. "We will continue to aggressively target those who seek to prey on desperate migrants and abuse the U.S. financial system."

The Treasury Department said the Hernandez Salas transnational criminal organization operates a global human smuggler network that is responsible for smuggling thousands of people into the U.S. illegally and was able to make billions of dollars around the world from human smuggling.

RELATED Texas buses migrants to Los Angeles in protest of Biden's border policies

U.S. and Mexican officials estimate that victims pay between $10,000 and $70,000 dollars to criminal smuggling organizations for smuggling services like the Hernandez Salas TCO.

"The Hernandez Salas TCO facilitated the travel of non-citizens from countries posing national security concerns in their efforts to enter the United States without the appropriate vetting processes," Treasury said in its Friday statement. "The Hernandez Salas TCO is a sophisticated network that has used various methods to smuggle undocumented non-citizens into the United States since at least 2018."

Other sanctioned individuals allegedly sanctioned in connection to the Hernandez Salas TCO human smuggling include:

  • Mexican national Raul Saucedo Huipio, who allegedly communicates with smugglers in Central America to coordinate travel logistics.
  • Mexican national Jesus Gerardo Chavez Tamayo, an alleged enforcer who facilitates migrant crossings.
  • Mexican national Fatima Del Rocio Maldonado Lopez, who allegedly alters documentation and provides housing for smuggled migrants.
  • Mexican national Federico Hernandez Sanchez, who allegedly receives payments for human smuggling and helps to smuggle undocumented non-citizens into the United States.

The Treasury Department said human smuggling undermines the U.S. asylum system and migrants often encounter violence as they are smuggled across other countries.

In September U.S. the U.S. Justice Department said it had dismantled a human smuggling ring at the U.S.-Mexico border allegedly headed by Erminia Serrano Piedra, known as the "Boss lady."

In August 2022 the captain of a boat that sank off the California coast while carrying undocumented Mexican migrants, killing three people, was sentenced for human smuggling.

