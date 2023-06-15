Trending
World News
June 15, 2023 / 1:39 PM

U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine

By Patrick Hilsman
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (pictured during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing in May) urged nations to continue supporting Ukraine during the 13th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Thursday. Austin said, "Ukraine's fight is a marathon not a sprint." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (pictured during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing in May) urged nations to continue supporting Ukraine during the 13th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Thursday. Austin said, "Ukraine's fight is a marathon not a sprint." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

June 15 (UPI) -- The United States, Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands have announced new aid for Ukraine.

"The Denmark, the Netherlands, and the UK defense ministries and the United States Department of Defense today announced that they are partnering together to deliver high priority air defense equipment to Ukraine," the British Ministry of Defense said in a joint statement with its U.S., Danish, and Dutch allies Thursday.

"The initiative will deliver hundreds of short and medium range air defense missiles and associated systems required to protect Ukraine's critical national infrastructure and further ensure the success of counter-offensive operations in coming months," the ministry said.

The Defense Ministry said "delivery of the equipment has already begun and should be complete within several weeks."

Speaking at the 13th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the importance of air defense.

"I ask this contact group to continue to dig deep to provide Ukraine with the air-defense assets and munitions that is so urgently needs to protect its citizens," Austin said, "Ukraine's fight is a marathon not a sprint."

"We will also continue to adapt our assistance to meet the changing circumstances on the ground and the changing needs of Ukraine's forces," Austin continued. "The people of Ukraine continue to inspire us with their courage and resilience."

The Defense secretary thanked the "50 nations that have provided Ukraine with training and equipment," and singled out The Netherlands and Denmark for spearheading the effort to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation aircraft, including the F-16.

The U.S. Defense Department said in a statement Thursday that the "support will need to continue for the long haul."

On Tuesday, the British-led Joint Expeditionary Force, which is comprised of 10 European nations, announced a $116 million air defense package for Ukraine.

"Thank you to our allies from the Joint Expeditionary Force ... for a powerful assistance package," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted Tuesday.

"At a time when Russia agonizingly intensifies its daily missile terror, more power for our air defense is the key to protecting Ukraine's skies and the lives of Ukrainians," Zelensky continued.

Also on Tuesday, the U.S. announced its own new $321 million defense aid package.

