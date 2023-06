A bomb threat at Yokota Air Base in Tokyo Thursday prompted an evacuation of the U.S. 374th Airlift Wing headquarters, including a residential tower and several nearby buildings. File photo by Val Gempis/USAF | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- A bomb threat Thursday forced the evacuation of Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo, where authorities searched the regional headquarters of the U.S. Air Force before issuing an all-clear after nothing suspicious was found. The base said it received the threat on Facebook around 10:20 a.m. local time, prompting officials to clear personnel from the 374th Airlift Wing command post, including a residential tower and several nearby buildings.

U.S. service members and Japanese civilian employees were evacuated, but no injuries were reported following the incident.

The base was locked down for nearly three hours as the 374th Security Forces blocked several surrounding roads, shuttered two entry gates, and searched the grounds for anything suspicious.

Roads later reopened and base operations returned to normal around 1 p.m.

Yokota Air Base issued a statement telling troops to remain vigilant and report any questionable activity.

About 14,000 active-duty soldiers are stationed at the base, which has served as headquarters for Japan's Air Defense Command since 2012.

The base is also where Washington officials land when they travel to the region.

At least two suspected terror attacks have happened near the base since 2009.

