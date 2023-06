1/3

An American woman has died after being pushed down an embankment near Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany while an American man is in custody for the assault, police confirmed on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Neuschwanstein Castle

Police in the German state of Bavaria confirmed to CBS News they had arrested a 30-year-old U.S. national.

A 21-year-old American woman is dead while her 22-year-old friend was also injured. Officials had not updated her condition as of 6:30 p.m. CEST Thursday.

The two women were reportedly hiking near Neuschwanstein Castle, a popular tourist destination in the southeast part of the country, when they were approached by the man.

He lured them to a supposed lookout spot before attacking them, pushing one and then the other down an approximate 165-foot (50-meter) ravine, German prosecutors told reporters on Thursday.

The 21-year-old woman was taken to a hospital by an air ambulance but died overnight from serious injuries.

Prosecutors say they are working under the theory the attack was sexually motivated.

The U.S. embassy in Berlin told CBC News it was "aware of an incident involving multiple individuals" without providing further details.

Police have not publicly identified the suspect.

Officials have yet to identify the two victims.

The alleged attacker is reportedly being held in custody and has already made an initial court appearance.