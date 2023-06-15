Trending
June 15, 2023

Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead

By Adam Schrader

June 15 (UPI) -- A bus full of seniors headed to a casino crashed with a semi-truck on Thursday, leaving at least 15 people dead in Canada, officials said.

The bus was traveling southbound on Highway 5 and was hit by the truck as it crossed the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway around 11:40 a.m., the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement on Twitter. It was not immediately clear which vehicle had the right of way.

At least 15 people were dead and 10 others were taken to a local hospital with various injuries, the RCMP said. A family support center has been set up in a church basement in Dauphin in Manitoba, where the seniors were traveling from.

"Sadly, this is a day in Manitoba and across Canada that will be remembered as one of tragedy and incredible sadness," Rob Hill, the commanding officer for the RCMP in Manitoba, said at a news conference.

"To all those waiting, I can't imagine how difficult it is not knowing if the person you love the most will be making it home tonight. I'm so sorry we cannot get you the definitive answers you need more quickly."

The Sand Hills Casino in Carberry confirmed in a post to Facebook that the seniors were en route to the casino before the crash.

"The management and staff of Sand Hills Casino send their deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed or injured in Thursday's tragic accident on #1 Highway near Carberry," the casino said. "We will offer support to affected families in whatever way we can."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the incident "incredibly tragic" in a statement on Twitter.

"I'm sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I'm keeping the injured in my thoughts," Trudeau said. "I cannot imagine the pain those affected are feeling -- but Canadians are here for you."

