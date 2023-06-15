Australia terminates Russia's lease on new embassy, citing nat'l security risk

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R) and opposition leader Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil announced legislation Thursday to terminate Russia's lease on land for a new embassy. Photo courtesy of Minister of Home Affairs Clare O'Neil/ Twitter

June 15 (UPI) -- The Australia's Parliament passed legislation Thursday to terminate Russia's lease on land for a new embassy next to Parliament House in Canberra over national security concerns. Lawmakers in Australia's House and Senate passed the bill mere hours after it was unveiled by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a press conference where he stood shoulder to shoulder with opposition leader Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil. Advertisement

"The government has received very clear security advice as to the risk presented by a new Russian presence so close to Parliament House. We are acting quickly to ensure the lease site does not become a formal diplomatic presence," Albanese said.

"To be clear, today's decision is one taken in the national security interests of Australia."

There is often a lot of discussion on the conflict in parliament, but there is less discussion about the moments of goodwill and national unity that happen here. Today, parliament united and took decisive and swift action for our nation's national security. pic.twitter.com/yWekLQg5WN— Clare O'Neil MP (@ClareONeilMP) June 15, 2023

Russia entered into an agreement with Australia's National Capital Authority to lease a block of land in Yarralumla in 2008, but following years of in activity the government terminated the lease in August 2022, sparking litigation from Moscow.

Albanese introduced the special legislation Thursday after a federal court last month ruled the government's eviction notice invalid.

The prime minister told reporters that the security advice the government received concerned the construction of the embassy, its location and "about the capability that would present in terms of potential interference with activity that occurs in this Parliament House."

"That is why we are taking this action," he said.

The legislation does not affect Russia's embassy in Griffith, which is located about 1.5 miles away from Parliament House, nor Australia's diplomatic presence in Moscow, he added.

"This is not about changing that, this is about the specific risk presented by this site, and that is why we are taking this action," he said.

Russia has yet to respond.

O'Neil told reporters during the press conference that the decision has been made that the land in question will not be used for a any diplomatic office and that what its future holds will be announced later.

Australia is among democratic nations standing behind Ukraine and arming it against Russia's invasion.

The government has also hit more than 1,000 people and entities with sanctions on accusations of supporting Russia's war and have imposed trade restrictions.

