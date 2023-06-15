Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 15, 2023 / 2:58 AM

Australia terminates Russia's lease on new embassy, citing nat'l security risk

By Darryl Coote
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R) and opposition leader Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil announced legislation Thursday to terminate Russia's lease on land for a new embassy. Photo courtesy of Minister of Home Affairs Clare O'Neil/Twitter
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R) and opposition leader Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil announced legislation Thursday to terminate Russia's lease on land for a new embassy. Photo courtesy of Minister of Home Affairs Clare O'Neil/Twitter

June 15 (UPI) -- The Australia's Parliament passed legislation Thursday to terminate Russia's lease on land for a new embassy next to Parliament House in Canberra over national security concerns.

Lawmakers in Australia's House and Senate passed the bill mere hours after it was unveiled by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a press conference where he stood shoulder to shoulder with opposition leader Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil.

Advertisement

"The government has received very clear security advice as to the risk presented by a new Russian presence so close to Parliament House. We are acting quickly to ensure the lease site does not become a formal diplomatic presence," Albanese said.

"To be clear, today's decision is one taken in the national security interests of Australia."

Russia entered into an agreement with Australia's National Capital Authority to lease a block of land in Yarralumla in 2008, but following years of in activity the government terminated the lease in August 2022, sparking litigation from Moscow.

Advertisement

Albanese introduced the special legislation Thursday after a federal court last month ruled the government's eviction notice invalid.

The prime minister told reporters that the security advice the government received concerned the construction of the embassy, its location and "about the capability that would present in terms of potential interference with activity that occurs in this Parliament House."

"That is why we are taking this action," he said.

RELATED Britain-led coalition announces new air defense package for Ukraine

The legislation does not affect Russia's embassy in Griffith, which is located about 1.5 miles away from Parliament House, nor Australia's diplomatic presence in Moscow, he added.

"This is not about changing that, this is about the specific risk presented by this site, and that is why we are taking this action," he said.

Russia has yet to respond.

O'Neil told reporters during the press conference that the decision has been made that the land in question will not be used for a any diplomatic office and that what its future holds will be announced later.

Australia is among democratic nations standing behind Ukraine and arming it against Russia's invasion.

The government has also hit more than 1,000 people and entities with sanctions on accusations of supporting Russia's war and have imposed trade restrictions.

Advertisement

Read More

Lukashenko: Russian nukes are in Belarus, will be used 'if we face aggression' U.S. deploys F-22s to Middle East to counter Russia's 'unsafe, unprofessional behavior'

Latest Headlines

Kim Jong Un sends birthday message, flowers to China's Xi Jinping
World News // 2 hours ago
Kim Jong Un sends birthday message, flowers to China's Xi Jinping
SEOUL, June 15 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his 70th birthday, praising Xi's "energetic leadership" state-run media reported Thursday.
Climate activists smear red paint on Monet artwork at Stockholm museum
World News // 3 hours ago
Climate activists smear red paint on Monet artwork at Stockholm museum
June 15 (UPI) -- Two climate activists smeared red paint on a Monet painting Wednesday at Stockholm National Museum before gluing their hands to the artwork's protective glass and shouting at onlookers.
U.S. deploys F-22s to Middle East to counter Russia's 'unsafe, unprofessional behavior'
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. deploys F-22s to Middle East to counter Russia's 'unsafe, unprofessional behavior'
June 14 (UPI) -- U.S. F-22 fighter jets have been deployed to the Middle East to counter an increase in Russia's "unsafe and unprofessional behavior" in the region, the military said Wednesday.
Close to 80 migrants dead after fishing ship capsizes off Greek coast
World News // 17 hours ago
Close to 80 migrants dead after fishing ship capsizes off Greek coast
June 14 (UPI) -- Close to 80 migrants are now confirmed dead Greek authorities said Wednesday, after a fishing vessel sank in the Aegean Sea.
European Parliament adopts negotiating position on AI Act
World News // 15 hours ago
European Parliament adopts negotiating position on AI Act
June 14 (UPI) -- The European Parliament voted Wednesday to adopt its final negotiating position on the Artificial Intelligence Act, which would regulate AI systems created and used inside the bloc.
Blinken to travel to Beijing after postponing trip over spy balloon row
World News // 20 hours ago
Blinken to travel to Beijing after postponing trip over spy balloon row
June 14 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang held a high-level phone call Wednesday morning ahead of their planned meeting.
Shell focused on energy transition, but spending big on fossil fuels
World News // 15 hours ago
Shell focused on energy transition, but spending big on fossil fuels
June 14 (UPI) -- Energy supermajor Shell on Wednesday said it was focused on shareholder returns and the energy transition, though it sees fossil fuels as having a long future on the global market.
U.N.: 110M displaced by war, climate change, human rights abuses
World News // 17 hours ago
U.N.: 110M displaced by war, climate change, human rights abuses
June 14 (UPI) -- More than 110 million people have been forced to abandon their homes over the past year as war, climate disasters and humanitarian crises led to record-level displacement around the world, a United Nations report says.
International Energy Agency says peak oil demand in sight by end of decade
World News // 17 hours ago
International Energy Agency says peak oil demand in sight by end of decade
June 14 (UPI) -- Shifts in renewable and alternative forms of energy suggest global crude oil demand will peak by the end of the decade, the Paris-based International Energy Agency said Wednesday.
Turkey's Erdogan allows finance minister to raise interest rates
World News // 17 hours ago
Turkey's Erdogan allows finance minister to raise interest rates
June 14 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan he has agreed to Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek's monetary policy shift on interest rates amid high inflation and the lira's record low against the U.S. dollar.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Southern Baptists ban two churches for having women pastors
Southern Baptists ban two churches for having women pastors
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
House tables Republican resolution to 'condemn and censure' Adam Schiff
House tables Republican resolution to 'condemn and censure' Adam Schiff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement