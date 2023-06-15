Trending
June 15, 2023 / 10:17 AM

European court denies appeal by Britons to retain their rights as EU citizens

By Paul Godfrey
The Court of Justice of the European Union rejected an appeal Thursday against a ruling by a lower court that claims by a group of Britons that the European Council had denied them their rights as EU Citizens were inadmissible. File photo by Julien Warnand/EPA-EFE
June 15 (UPI) -- The European Court of Justice threw out an appeal Thursday by a group of Britons hoping to retain their rights as citizens of the European Union post-Brexit.

The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled as inadmissible the plaintiff's case that the loss of their rights, including living and working in any of the bloc's 27 member countries, was due to the European Council's rubber stamping of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in January 2020.

"The appellants claim that the decision at issue deprived them of the status of EU citizens and of the rights attaching to that status," the court said in a new release.

But judges in the EU's highest court upheld the decision of the lower General Court that their loss of rights was the result of the 2016 Brexit referendum in which a majority of Britons voted to leave the union.

The court said it examined the question of whether the plaintiffs had an interest in bringing proceedings but ruled that decisions by member states to withdraw from the EU were theirs alone to take, and therefore depended solely on "sovereign choice."

"The loss of the status of citizen of the European Union, and consequently the loss of the rights attached to that status, is an automatic consequence of the sole sovereign decision taken by the United Kingdom to withdraw from the European Union, and not of the withdrawal agreement or the Council's decision approving that agreement," the CJEU said in its ruling.

"The Court concludes that the British citizens do not have an interest in bringing proceedings and that the General Court rightly rejected their actions as inadmissible."

Those who took the council to court arguing that EU citizenship is a permanent status that cannot be removed without their consent have been ordered to pay the European Council's legal costs.

The ruling likely signals the end of the road for the crowd-funded case by so-called "remainers" and Britons living in EU countries unhappy at being stripped of their right to vote or run for office and restricted to a maximum stay of no more than 90 days in every 180 days.

Three years after the deal and two-and-a-half years after Britain withdrew from all institutions and the single market following a 12-month grace period, the issue continues to reverberate in Britain with a majority of Britons now saying Brexit has been a failure, according to at least one poll.

Latest Headlines

Bomb threat forces evacuation of U.S Air Force headquarters in Japan
World News // 51 minutes ago
Bomb threat forces evacuation of U.S Air Force headquarters in Japan
June 15 (UPI) -- A bomb threat Thursday forced the evacuation of Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo, where authorities searched the regional headquarters of the U.S. Air Force before issuing an all-clear after nothing suspicious was found.
Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital Friday
World News // 53 minutes ago
Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital Friday
June 15 (UPI) -- Pope Francis is expected to leave Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday after physicians performed abdominal surgery to repair a hernia, Vatican officials said on Thursday.
NATO: No change in nuclear posture over Russian nukes in Belarus
World News // 1 hour ago
NATO: No change in nuclear posture over Russian nukes in Belarus
June 15 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Thursday that Russia's deployment of nuclear weapons to Belarus has so far not changed NATO's nuclear posture.
New Zealand slides into recession, citing cyclones, sharp fall in business services
World News // 1 hour ago
New Zealand slides into recession, citing cyclones, sharp fall in business services
June 15 (UPI) -- A sharp fall in business services saw New Zealand's GDP fall for the second straight quarter in the January to March period signaling the economy is technically in recession, according to official figures out Thursday.
Partygate: Panel finds Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over gatherings
World News // 3 hours ago
Partygate: Panel finds Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over gatherings
June 15 (UPI) -- A parliamentary panel concluded Thursday that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson intentionally misled the House of Commons when he told it there had been no lockdown parties in Downing Street.
Australia terminates Russia's lease on new embassy, citing nat'l security risk
World News // 7 hours ago
Australia terminates Russia's lease on new embassy, citing nat'l security risk
June 15 (UPI) -- The Australia's Parliament passed legislation Thursday to terminate Russia's lease on land for a new embassy next to Parliament House in Canberra over national security concerns.
Kim Jong Un sends birthday message, flowers to China's Xi Jinping
World News // 8 hours ago
Kim Jong Un sends birthday message, flowers to China's Xi Jinping
SEOUL, June 15 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his 70th birthday, praising Xi's "energetic leadership" state-run media reported Thursday.
Climate activists smear red paint on Monet artwork at Stockholm museum
World News // 9 hours ago
Climate activists smear red paint on Monet artwork at Stockholm museum
June 15 (UPI) -- Two climate activists smeared red paint on a Monet painting Wednesday at Stockholm National Museum before gluing their hands to the artwork's protective glass and shouting at onlookers.
U.S. deploys F-22s to Middle East to counter Russia's 'unsafe, unprofessional behavior'
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S. deploys F-22s to Middle East to counter Russia's 'unsafe, unprofessional behavior'
June 14 (UPI) -- U.S. F-22 fighter jets have been deployed to the Middle East to counter an increase in Russia's "unsafe and unprofessional behavior" in the region, the military said Wednesday.
Close to 80 migrants dead after fishing ship capsizes off Greek coast
World News // 23 hours ago
Close to 80 migrants dead after fishing ship capsizes off Greek coast
June 14 (UPI) -- Close to 80 migrants are now confirmed dead Greek authorities said Wednesday, after a fishing vessel sank in the Aegean Sea.
