June 14, 2023 / 9:35 AM

Four women accuse Andrew Tate of rape, sexual assault in civil legal papers

By A.L. Lee
Four women served Andrew Tate legal papers detailing allegations including violence against women, rape, physical assaults, and victim intimidation. File Photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE
June 14 (UPI) -- Andrew Tate was served legal papers Wednesday in a civil case brought by four women accusing him of rape and sexual assault.

The law firm McCue Jury & Partners said it delivered a letter to Tate, who is currently under house arrest in Romania on human trafficking charges, detailing allegations including violence against women, rape, physical assaults, and victim intimidation -- charges that are set to be presented before the high court in London in the coming weeks.

The firm said the suit seeks "justice and accountability and compensation for Tate's victims" and aims to encourage Britain to launch a "criminal investigation into Tate's crimes in the hope of his prosecution and conviction in the U.K. in addition to the charges he is facing in Romania."

The abuse occurred between 2013 and 2016 while Tate was living in Britain, court papers allege.

One of the victims claims Tate sexually assaulted her in 2014 after the pair's first meeting.

"While having sex, he began to choke me and choked me so hard that I lost consciousness," the woman said in a statement to investigators. "I thought I was going to die. When I woke up, he was continuing to rape me. It is difficult to say that because it is so upsetting, but that is what it was."

The names of victims were withheld but the legal papers drawn up by McCue Jury & Partners reveal the women are all in their late 20s and early 30s.

"Despite Tate's outrageous claims that these women aren't even real, on reading the papers, he should now recall how real they are," said Matthew Jury, a managing partner at the McCue law firm. "Talk of the 'Matrix' and 'false flags' hold no weight in court. The survivors look forward to seeing him there."

A spokesperson for Tate said he was "saddened that a few opportunistic women who he has allegedly spent time with nearly a decade ago have decided to try and take advantage of his current situation."

In late 2022, Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and forming an organized crime group, but both men were released to house arrest in April after a judge ruled against prosecutors who wanted to keep them locked up as the investigation unfolded.

Romania's anti-organized crime unit said it had increased the charges against Tate to "human trafficking in continued form" and another victim was added to the case.

A criminal indictment could come down later this month, with the Tate brothers facing more than a decade in prison if found guilty of strong-arming victims in an effort to create a paid pornography service for social media platforms.

Tate has denied the charges, and reacted defiantly when the civil case documents were served at his home on Wednesday, officials said.

