Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 14, 2023 / 10:59 AM

International Energy Agency says peak oil demand in sight by end of decade

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
With advances in renewable and alternative forms of energy, the International Energy Agency sees peak demand for fossil fuels emerging before the end of the decade. File photo by Pat Benic/ UPI
With advances in renewable and alternative forms of energy, the International Energy Agency sees peak demand for fossil fuels emerging before the end of the decade. File photo by Pat Benic/ UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Shifts in renewable and alternative forms of energy suggest global crude oil demand will peak by the end of the decade, the Paris-based International Energy Agency said Wednesday.

The IEA expects oil demand will "slow almost to a halt" in the years ahead as the so-called energy transition -- the pivot away from fossil fuels -- accelerates.

Advertisement

"The shift to a clean energy economy is picking up pace, with a peak in global oil demand in sight before the end of this decade as electric vehicles, energy efficiency and other technologies advance," IEA executive director Fatih Birol said.

With an expected move away from crude oil, the IEA estimated that $2.8 trillion will be invested globally in the energy sector this year, with around $1.7 trillion of that going to cleaner technologies such as nuclear power, renewable energy and electric vehicles.

RELATED Renewables gaining ground, but gas dominates the U.S. energy grid

For just solar power, investments are on pace to overtake capital spending on oil production for the first time.

The rest of that, some $1 trillion, will go toward more traditional forms of energy, such as coal and crude oil.

Despite his comments Wednesday in the IEA's monthly oil report, Birol has a long track record of vocal support for alternative energy, particularly electric vehicles.

Advertisement

The IEA said more than 10 million electric vehicles were sold last year, and sales are expected to reach 14 million in 2023 -- a pace the agency described as "explosive."

Cars, meanwhile, are just the "first wave," with buses and long-haul trucks expected to follow recent trends.

Birol said in April that EVs are ushering in a historic transformation not only for the global energy landscape, but for the auto manufacturing sector worldwide.

RELATED IEA: CO2 emissions up 0.9% as fossil fuels hinder climate goals

With the IEA predicting something of a sea change in global energy markets, Birol offered a stark warning to energy companies.

"Oil producers need to pay careful attention to the gathering pace of change and calibrate their investment decisions to ensure an orderly transition," he said Wednesday.

Read More

OPEC fires back at IEA for suggesting it was trying to prop up oil prices

Latest Headlines

U.N.: More than 110M worldwide displaced by war, climate change, human rights abuses
World News // 22 minutes ago
U.N.: More than 110M worldwide displaced by war, climate change, human rights abuses
June 14 (UPI) -- More than 110 million people have been forced to abandon their homes over the past year as war, climate disasters and humanitarian crises led to record-level displacement around the world, a United Nations report says.
Dozens of migrants dead after fishing ship capsizes off Greek coast
World News // 46 minutes ago
Dozens of migrants dead after fishing ship capsizes off Greek coast
June 14 (UPI) -- Dozens of migrants have died after Greek authorities said Wednesday that a fishing vessel sank in the Aegean Sea.
Turkey's Erdogan allows finance minister to raise interest rates
World News // 49 minutes ago
Turkey's Erdogan allows finance minister to raise interest rates
June 14 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan he has agreed to Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek's monetary policy shift on interest rates amid high inflation and the lira's record low against the U.S. dollar.
Britain's Vodafone, Three mobile phone providers to merge
World News // 54 minutes ago
Britain's Vodafone, Three mobile phone providers to merge
June 14 (UPI) -- Britain's Vodafone and Three mobile phone networks announced plans Wednesday to merge to form the country's largest cell phone operator with 27 million customers.
Lukashenko: Russian nukes are in Belarus, will be used 'if we face aggression'
World News // 1 hour ago
Lukashenko: Russian nukes are in Belarus, will be used 'if we face aggression'
June 14 (UPI) -- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Russian nuclear weapons have been delivered to the country, which neighbors Ukraine.
Four women accuse Andrew Tate of rape, sexual assault in civil legal papers
World News // 2 hours ago
Four women accuse Andrew Tate of rape, sexual assault in civil legal papers
June 14 (UPI) -- Andrew Tate was served legal papers Wednesday in a civil case brought by four women accusing him of rape and sexual assault.
EU antitrust probe could force Google to divest part of its European operations
World News // 2 hours ago
EU antitrust probe could force Google to divest part of its European operations
June 14 (UPI) -- The European Commission has told Google it could face mandatory divestment of part of its services in Europe for using market dominance to break EU antitrust laws.
Evacuations underway as cyclone Biparjoy approaches India, Pakistan
World News // 2 hours ago
Evacuations underway as cyclone Biparjoy approaches India, Pakistan
June 14 (UPI) -- India and Pakistan continued evacuations and closed airports on Wednesday as officials there braced for the landing of cyclone Biparjoy on Thursday, one of the strongest storms to hit the region in decades.
6 killed, 10 injured in Russian missile strikes on Odesa, Donetsk
World News // 2 hours ago
6 killed, 10 injured in Russian missile strikes on Odesa, Donetsk
June 14 (UPI) -- Russian missile strikes on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa and Donetsk early Wednesday killed six civilians and injured 10 others, the Interior Ministry said.
Chinese foreign minister says U.S. must 'show respect' for China's interests
World News // 4 hours ago
Chinese foreign minister says U.S. must 'show respect' for China's interests
June 14 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang held a high-level phone call Wednesday morning ahead of their planned meeting.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
Judge denies media request to allow cameras at Donald Trump hearing
Judge denies media request to allow cameras at Donald Trump hearing
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts in Miami
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts in Miami
France uncovers sophisticated Russian disinformation campaign
France uncovers sophisticated Russian disinformation campaign
Overstock.com makes $21 million 'stalking horse' bid for Bed Bath & Beyond
Overstock.com makes $21 million 'stalking horse' bid for Bed Bath & Beyond
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement