June 14, 2023 / 8:49 AM

6 killed, 10 injured in Russian missile strikes on Odesa, Donetsk

By Paul Godfrey
The aftermath of early morning Russian missile attacks on Odesa on Wednesday which killed three people and injured seven in the Black Sea port city. Photo by Igor Tkachenko/EPA-EFE
June 14 (UPI) -- Russian missile strikes on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa and two towns in Donetsk early Wednesday killed six civilians and injured 10 others, the Interior Ministry said.

Three people were killed and seven injured after four Kalibr cruise missiles hit Odesa residential and commercial districts, damaging a residential complex, business center, fast food restaurants and an educational institution with the ministry warning the death toll could rise.

A 10,000 square-foot block of the city had been destroyed, more than 4,000 square feet of which was set ablaze, the ministry said.

"Currently, the work to clear the rubble is ongoing, there may still be people under it."

Further out, the warehouse of a retail chain was also struck.

Kyiv responded by calling for more international sanctions against Russia alleging that the Russian-made Kalibr missiles that struck Odesa were built with dozens of parts sourced from overseas.

"Each of these missiles has at least 40 foreign components. Without microelectronics, the Russian Federation will not be able to produce them," Presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said in a Twitter post.

"Sanctions must be strengthened, in particular, against those which help the RF to get components."

The Ukraine Air Force said that in all 10 missiles were launched from Russia's Black Sea fleet with the other six targeting the eastern Donetsk region killing three civilians. Ten attack drones were also launched.

Regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said two people had been killed and two injured in Kramatorsk and one person was killed and one injured in Kostiantynivka.

The attacks came amid a renewed wave of Russian air strikes against civilian targets across the country in recent days in response to a major offensive launched by Ukrainian forces at the weekend to recapture territory occupied by Russian forces.

The death toll from a missile strike on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine early Tuesday rose to 12 after a 67-year-old man died overnight from burns suffered in the attack.

Dozens more were injured after a five-story apartment building and a food warehouse were hit in the town.

