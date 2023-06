The United States military on Wednesday announced the deployment of F-22 Raptors to the Middle East in an effort to counter Russia's increased aggression in the region. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- U.S. F-22 fighter jets have been deployed to the Middle East to counter an increase in "unsafe and unprofessional behavior" by Russia in the region, the military said Wednesday. The Raptor fighter jets of Virginia's 94th Fighter Squadron were deployed from Langley Air Force Base to the Middle East to demonstrate the United States' ability to "re-posture forces and deliver overwhelming power at a moment's notice," U.S. Central Command said in a statement. Advertisement

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Russia over Moscow's war in Ukraine and follows several instances of near conflict erupting between the countries in the skies over Syria.

In April, Russian fighter jets attempted to lure U.S. military aircraft into a dogfight over Syria, CNN reported.

During the month of March, Russian jets flew near daily over a U.S. military base in the Middle Eastern country, Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich of U.S. Central Command told NBC News.

"Russian Forces' unsafe and unprofessional behavior is not what we expect from a professional air force," Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command, said. "Their regular violation of agreed upon airspace deconfliction measures increases the risk of escalation or miscalculation."

"Along with our partners and allies, we are committed to improving the security and stability in the region," he said.