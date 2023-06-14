Britain-led coalition announces new air defense package for Ukraine

Britain's defense chief Ben Wallace was among European ministers Tuesday who announced a new package of weaponry for Ukraine. File photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

June 14 (UPI) -- A Britain-led coalition of 10 European countries has announced a new $116 million air defense package for Ukraine to aid its fight against Russia. The Joint Expeditionary Force announced the package Tuesday as the 10 countries' defense ministers and representatives met in Amsterdam to discuss support for their besieged ally. Advertisement

The package of radars, guns and ammunition is expected to bolster Kyiv's ability to protect critical infrastructure, civilian populations and front-line personnel, the countries said.

The supplies are to be procured over the coming months with funding from the International Fund for Ukraine, a coffer of monies from international parters set aside with the sole purpose of buying Kyiv lethal and non-lethal military goods.

The fund sits at roughly $970.7 million, following a recent $315 million donation from Britain and a $126 million donation from the Netherlands.

"Thank you to our allies from the Joint Expeditionary Force ... for a powerful assistance package worth over €100 million to strengthen [Ukraine's] air defense," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted Tuesday. "At a time when Russia agonizingly intensifies its daily missile terror, more power for our air defense is the key to protecting [Ukraine's] skies and lives of Ukrainians."

Advertisement

"It's [an] absolute pleasure, Mr President!" Estonia ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk said in reply.

"Serving in Kyiv, I know the value of air defense. It's priceless."

It's absolute pleasure, Mr President! Serving in Kyiv I know the value of Air Defence. It's priceless. We #StandWithUkraine https://t.co/uk8D2Goj7Q— Kaimo Kuusk (@KaimoKuusk) June 13, 2023

The JEF, which was launched in 2014 to focus on security and stability in northern Europe and the Baltic Sea region, consists of partner nations Britain, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

RELATED France uncovers sophisticated Russian disinformation campaign

The package on Tuesday was announced as the United States unveiled a $321 million military package for Ukraine.

Ukrainians march through London to mark anniversary of Russian invasion