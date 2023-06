Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Russian tactical nuclear weapons are in Belarus and would be used if Belarus faces aggression. File Photo by Mikhael Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/EPA-EFE

June 14 (UPI) -- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Russian nuclear weapons have been delivered to the country, which neighbors Ukraine. Lukashenko told Russian and Belarusian state television broadcasters that the weapons are three times more powerful than those used on Japan in WW II are now in Belarus and will be used if Belarus is attacked. Advertisement

"God forbid I have to make a decision to use those weapons today, but there would be no hesitation if we face an aggression," the autocratic leader said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed in June that the short-range tactical nuclear weapons would be moved to Belarus after first announcing plans in March.

Lukashenko said the reason the nuclear weapons are now in Belarus is for protection against military attack but Putin would be consulted on their use.

"Why do we need them? To make sure not a single foreign soldier sets their foot on the Belarusian land again," Lukashenko said.

He said Russia did not impose the decision on him, claiming the weapons were moved to Belarus at Lukashenko's request.

The United States has not adjusted its nuclear posture, but the Biden administration has called the move "irresponsible and provocative."

As the Belarusian nukes arrived, President Joe Biden and NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Tuesday re-affirmed support for Ukraine during a Stoltenberg visit to the White House.

Stoltenberg said Russia's attack on Ukraine threatens core values and free people everywhere, "therefore, President Putin must not win this war."