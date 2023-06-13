Trending
World News
June 13, 2023 / 11:45 PM

Britain to wipe criminal records of women convicted of being gay

By Darryl Coote
Britain on Monday announced the expansion of its disregards and pardons of historical convictions scheme, allowing women convicted of gay-related offenses to apply to have their convictions expunged. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
June 13 (UPI) -- Women convicted of offenses related to being gay are now able for the first time to have those convictions wiped from their records, Britain announced Tuesday, as it expands the reach of a decade-old scheme aimed at righting this historical wrong.

Men have been able to apply to have their records cleaned of historical convictions for having consensual sex with other men since 2012, but to the exclusion of women who suffer from comparable convictions. That has now changed due to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022, which has not only widened the offenses covered by the scheme but who may apply.

The expansion also allows more members of the Armed Forces -- specifically those prosecuted for their sexuality under service law -- to apply to have those convictions erased.

"The appalling criminalization of homosexuality is a shameful and yet not so distant part of our history," Safeguarding Minister Sara Dines said in a statement. "Although they can never be undone, the disregards and pardons scheme has gone some way to right the wrongs of the past.

RELATED Gap growing between countries advancing, regressing LGBTQ+ rights

"I invite all of those who were convicted or cautioned for same-sex sexual activity under an abolished offense to come forward and apply."

A conviction will be erased if certain conditions are met, Britain's Home Office said, including that those involved were 16 years old or older and that the offense doesn't currently constitute a crime.

According to Home Office data, only 522 people have applied since 2012 to have their convictions expunged.

Of the 785 total convictions considered, 208 have been erased, with the vast majority having been for gross indecency followed by buggery.

RELATED White House announces new steps to protect LGBTQ communities

As of October, eight convictions were awaiting a decision.

The leadership of Fighting With Pride, a military charity that supports LGBTQ veterans, called the expansion of the scheme a welcomed "small step in the right direction."

"We will continue to work very closely with the Ministry of Defense and other government departments to ensure the vulnerable veterans in this cohort get all the support available to them," said Craig Jones and Caroline Paige, the executive chair and chief executive of Fighting with Pride, respectively.

The ban on gay people serving in the military was lifted in 2000.

Veterans' Affairs Minister Johnny Mercer said the treatment of gay service members before that date was "wholly unacceptable" and that Tuesday's announcement "is a clear demonstration of progress in righting these wrongs."

"I will continue working to ensure government meets its commitment to value and recognize every veteran's service and experience."

Church of England apologizes for its treatment of LGBT+ people

