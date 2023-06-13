Filipino officials see no need to raise alert status as Mayon Volcano eruptions continue

Officials in the Philippines say there is no need to raise the alert status as Mayon Volcano continues to erupt. Photo by EPA-EFE/Francis R. Malasig

June 13 (UPI) -- Filipino officials say they haven't seen any indication for a need to raise the alert status as Mayon Volcano continues to erupt. A state of emergency has been put in place for Albay province, allowing local officials to free up emergency funds for disaster relief.

Philipine Institute of Volcanology Director Teresito Bacolcol said the lava was "slow-moving."

"It's what we call an effusive eruption. The magma shown here is low in gas content and it flows out of the volcano," Bacolcol said.

Last week, an alert level three was put in place for Mayon Volcano due to "relatively high level of unrest as magma is at the crater." If the alert level were to be raised to four, it would likely displace up to 25,000 people.

Lava flow reached up to 3,280 feet from Mayon Volcano's crater. Additionally, 221 rockfalls and 21 weak volcanic earthquakes were recorded by the Philipine Institute of Volcanology, who advised that people be kept at perimeter of 3.7 miles from the volcano and that air traffic be restricted in the area.

Eruptions have already caused around 13,811 people to leave the immediate area, have continued, though officials have indicated they do not need to raise a level three alert that was put in place.

Paul Alanis, a volcanologist with the Institiute told CNN Philippines Tuesday "as of 12 p.m. we see no indication raise alert level."

"If we think the magnitude of the earthquakes is increasing then there is a high chance [for an explosion to occur.]" Alanis said.

The institute said hot gasses, ash and debris were pouring out of the volcano.

Most evacuees were taken to shelters outside the danger zone while officials noted that some were staying with friends and relatives.

Additionally, 10,000 farm animals had to be evacuated from the danger zone.

The Philippine Provincial Information Office said about 88% of residents within the "danger zone" had been evacuated.

Mayon Volcano last erupted in 2018, causing thousands of residents to be evacuated.