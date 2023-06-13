Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 13, 2023 / 1:13 PM

France uncovers sophisticated Russian disinformation campaign

By Patrick Hilsman

June 13 (UPI) -- The French government says it has uncovered a sophisticated Russian disinformation campaign targeting multiple European states in an effort to diminish western support for Ukraine.

"The Service for Vigilance and Protection against Foreign Digital Interference [VIGINUM] has identified a digital information manipulation campaign targeted against several European states since September 2022, including France," the General Secretariat for Defense and National Security said in a press release Tuesday.

Advertisement

"This manipulation campaign, tracked by VIGINUM for a year, has the objective of discrediting western support for Ukraine," the service said.

VIGINUM was created in 2021 to assess and counter disinformation from foreign sources.

RELATED Grand jury indicts U.S., Russian citizens in trying to influence U.S. elections

The agency said the influence campaign has been "Named RRN ... due to the central role played by the "media outlet" Reliable Recent News."

According to VIGINUM, the operation has diffused pro-Russian propaganda, used a technique called "typosquatting" to mimic website domain names, and created false accounts to promote pro-Kremlin narratives.

Typosquatting is a relatively unsophisticated method, which relies on common mistakes people make entering web addresses to take them to a site mimicking the site they actually were trying to access.

Advertisement

VIGINUM said fake webpages had been set up to impersonate major French new publications such as Le Monde, Le Parisien and Le Figaro, as well as pages that were set up to mimic French government websites.

The disinformation campaign has focused on four themes -- the alleged ineffectiveness of sanctions against Russia, the notion of "Russophobia" in western states, alleged "barbarity" and Neo-Nazism from Ukrainian forces, and alleged negative effects of hosting Ukrainian refugees.

"From the end of the month of May 2023, the RRN campaign saw unprecedented development because it was the identity of the website of the European Ministry of Foreign Affairs that was usurped," VIGINUM said.

RELATED Russian lies could undermine international arms control agreements

The Kremlin's main propaganda outlet directed at foreign audiences, RT (Formerly Russia Today), has been shut down in France, as well as multiple European nations. RT's American outlet voluntarily shut down operations in March 2022.

Read More

Twitter changes NPR label for third time in recent days

Latest Headlines

Filipino officials see no need to raise alert status as Mayon Volcano eruptions continue
World News // 2 hours ago
Filipino officials see no need to raise alert status as Mayon Volcano eruptions continue
June 13 (UPI) -- Filipino officials say they haven't seen any indication for a need to raise the alert status as Mayon Volcano continues to erupt.
Japanese lower house passes LGBTQ understanding bill
World News // 3 hours ago
Japanese lower house passes LGBTQ understanding bill
June 13 (UPI) -- Japan's lower house on Tuesday passed a bill that promotes understanding of the LGBTQ community in the country, meaning it could be enacted by next week.
British lawmakers call for reform after woman jailed for late medical abortion
World News // 4 hours ago
British lawmakers call for reform after woman jailed for late medical abortion
June 13 (UPI) -- The head of the British parliament's equalities panel called Tuesday for reform of the country's 162-year-old abortion law after a woman was jailed for taking abortion medication beyond the second-trimester limit.
Seoul turns purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS
World News // 5 hours ago
Seoul turns purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS
SEOUL, June 13 (UPI) -- Landmarks across Seoul have been lit up in purple as fans descend on the capital city for a two-week celebration of K-pop superstars BTS, who made their debut 10 years ago Tuesday.
Mayon volcano spews lava as evacuations pick up around Philippines island
World News // 1 day ago
Mayon volcano spews lava as evacuations pick up around Philippines island
June 12 (UPI) -- Thousands of people have been evacuated in the southeastern region of the Philippines' main island as the Mayon volcano started spews lava and sulfuric gas.
10 killed in Russian missile strike on Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown
World News // 6 hours ago
10 killed in Russian missile strike on Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown
June 13 (UPI) -- A Russian missile strike on the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky killed at least 10 and injured dozens more as attacks ramped up throughout the country in response to a major counteroffensive.
Man arrested in Nottingham after three killed, three hurt by van
World News // 6 hours ago
Man arrested in Nottingham after three killed, three hurt by van
June 13 (UPI) -- A male suspect is being held on suspicion of murder after three people were killed and three others were injured in the early hours of Tuesday in the city of Nottingham, 130 miles north of London, police said.
British wage growth surges 7.2% amid fears inflation becoming embedded
World News // 8 hours ago
British wage growth surges 7.2% amid fears inflation becoming embedded
June 13 (UPI) -- The wages of British workers rose at a record level in the February to April period as high inflation fed through to demands for higher pay, estimates out Tuesday from the country's main statistical agency show.
Helicopter 'mishap' injures 22 U.S. service members in Syria, CENTCOM says
World News // 11 hours ago
Helicopter 'mishap' injures 22 U.S. service members in Syria, CENTCOM says
June 13 (UPI) -- Twenty-two U.S. service members were injured in a helicopter "mishap" in northeastern Syria, the U.S. military said late Monday.
ICC team visits area of destroyed Ukrainian dam with intent to investigate
World News // 1 day ago
ICC team visits area of destroyed Ukrainian dam with intent to investigate
June 12 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court in The Hague said a team has visited the area of a major hydroelectric dam in Russia-occupied southern Ukraine with intent to investigate its recent destruction.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least nine injured in Denver shooting near Nuggets championship celebration
At least nine injured in Denver shooting near Nuggets championship celebration
Second day of dental work forces Joe Biden to cancel White House events
Second day of dental work forces Joe Biden to cancel White House events
Judge denies media request to allow cameras at Donald Trump hearing
Judge denies media request to allow cameras at Donald Trump hearing
Southern Baptists to vote on permanent ban of women pastors
Southern Baptists to vote on permanent ban of women pastors
Helicopter 'mishap' injures 22 U.S. service members in Syria, CENTCOM says
Helicopter 'mishap' injures 22 U.S. service members in Syria, CENTCOM says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement