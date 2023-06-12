United States to rejoin UNESCO after five-year absence

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay speaker to member states at a meeting in Paris on Monday. Photo courtesy of UNESCO

June 12 (UPI) -- The United Nations' cultural agency UNESCO said on Monday that the United States will rejoin the organization after a five-year absence. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay announced the move at a gathering of UNESCO members in Paris where she said she was informed of the decision in a letter from the U.S. State Department.

Azoulay said she had worked for years since the United States' departure to lower the political tension in the organization, particularly in topics involving the Middle East.

"This is a strong act of confidence, in UNESCO and multilateralism," Azoulay said in a statement. "Not only in the centrality of the Organization's mandate -- culture, education, science, information -- but also in the way this mandate is being implemented today."

The United States officially withdrew from the organization under former President Donald Trump's administration in 2017 alongside Israel after accusing UNESCO of "anti-Israel bias." It, however, remained as a non-member observer.

The Obama administration stopped funding to the agency, formally known as the United Nations Economic, Scientific and Cultural Organization, in 2011 to protest its decision to grant full membership to Palestine.

Congress authorized in December 2022 that contributions can be made to UNESCO again, opening the door to the United States return.

"New initiatives have been launched enabling UNESCO to fully tackle contemporary challenges -- such as the ethics of artificial intelligence or the protection of the ocean --while emblematic new field campaigns -- including the construction of the old city of Mosul, Iraq -- have allowed the organization to reconnect with its historical ambitions," UNESCO said in a statement.