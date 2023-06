1/2

Australian authorities charged Brett Andrew Burton with multiple counts of dangerous driving after he was behind the wheel of a wedding bus that tipped over and left 10 passengers dead. Photo by Darren Patemen/EPA-EFE

June 12 (UPI) -- Australian authorities identified the bus driver of a coach that overturned late Sunday killing 10 wedding attendees and charged him with numerous counts in the incident. Police said Brett Andrew Burton, 58, was charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and with negligent driving occasioning death. He is expected to appear in Cessnock Local Court on Tuesday. Advertisement

New South Wales Police spokesperson Tracy Chapman said the death toll from the accident may rise, calling the crash site "a very traumatic scene."

Police said Monday that the victim identification process was ongoing as family and friends arrived at the crash site on Monday morning.

"Wherever you have that large-scale incident with that many people, it's going to be difficult for anyone," Chapman said.

Authorities said Burton was behind the wheel of the bus in Hunter Valley transporting wedding guests through Australia's southeastern wine country when it crashed into a roundabout and flipped over onto its side amid fog.

The bus had been en route to take about 50 wedding guests back to where they were staying after the celebration. Authorities said that about 20 others were injured. It was believed that the passengers had attended a wedding at nearby Wandin Estate,

Burton was taken to a local hospital where doctors administered mandatory tests before arresting him. The results of the test have not been made public.