June 12, 2023 / 7:13 AM

Mayon volcano spews lava as evacuations picks up around Philippines island

By Clyde Hughes
Thousands of residents have been evacuated as the Mayon volcano spews ash and lava, in Santo Domingo, Albay province, Philippines, on Monday. Photo by Francis Malasig/EPA-EFE
Thousands of residents have been evacuated as the Mayon volcano spews ash and lava, in Santo Domingo, Albay province, Philippines, on Monday. Photo by Francis Malasig/EPA-EFE

June 12 (UPI) -- Thousands of people have been evacuated in the southeastern region of the Philippines' main island as the Mayon volcano started spews lava and sulfuric gas.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, of Phivolcs, named a nearly four-mile area around the volcano as a "danger zone," rocked by landslides and rockfalls.

Since officials raised the alert level to 3 last week nearly 13,000 people, including 88% of residents in the danger zone have been evacuated, the Philippine Provincial Information Office said.

Phivolcs said it has documented new lava activity from the Mount Mayon crater along with 21 weak volcanic earthquakes and 260 rockfalls in the Mayon Volcano Network. It said that hot, fast-moving flows of ash, hot gases and debris are rushing down volcanic slopes and predicted possible fall on the volcano's south side.

"Lava is being poured out from the vent," Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol said. "It's slow-moving. It's what we call an effusive eruption. The magma shown here is low in gas content and it flows out of the volcano."

Philippines officials placed Albay province was placed under a state of calamity on Friday allowing the government to release response funds to support local residents in the area. Along with residents, authorities evacuated 10,000 farm animals, including cows, goats and pigs.

They were taken to feeding camps and shelters outside the danger zone.

In 2018, the last time the Mayon volcano erupted, thousands of villagers were displaced as they escaped the falling ash. The Philippines is part of the so-called "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific Ocean in which most earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

