June 12, 2023 / 11:06 AM

3 British nationals die in dive boat fire on Egyptian Red Sea

By Clyde Hughes

June 12 (UPI) -- Officials on Monday said three British passengers died after potential mechanical problems on a tourist dive boat in the Egyptian Red Sea caused a fire in the water.

Britain-based Scuba Travel said the families of the three British nationals had been contacted as other people, including 12 more Britons were ultimately rescued from the vessel, called Hurricane.

Officials have not publicly released the names of the three victims.

"It is with great regret that we, as the tour operator, with heavy hearts, must accept that three of our much-valued dive guests perished in the tragic incident," said Scuba Travel. "Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to their families and friends at this very sad time."

Mohamed Bendary, the secretary general of Egypt's Red Sea governorate said a preliminary investigation pointed to the boat's engine room as the origin of the fire. He said investigators believe an electrical short circuit there may have sparked the blaze.

"At the time the fire broke out 12 divers were participating in a briefing onboard, while those missing had apparently decided not to dive that morning," Pat Adamson, a spokesperson for Scuba Travel, said.

"The severity of the fire meant that the 12 divers were immediately evacuated by boat to another craft nearby and the 14 crewmembers, including the captain and two dive guides, having tried to reach the missing guests, also had to abandon ship and were rescued."

Adamson said once the smoldering cools, the boat will be toured to a port to continue the investigation.

