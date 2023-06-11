Advertisement
World News
June 11, 2023 / 3:04 PM

Honduras opens embassy in China after breaking Taiwan relations

By Joe Fisher
Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina joined Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang at the inauguration ceremony at the embassy Sunday, marking a furtherance of the countries’ relationship. Photo courtesy of Hua Chunying/Twitter
Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina joined Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang at the inauguration ceremony at the embassy Sunday, marking a furtherance of the countries’ relationship. Photo courtesy of Hua Chunying/Twitter

June 11 (UPI) -- Months after severing its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Honduras has opened a new embassy in China on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina joined Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang at the inauguration ceremony at the embassy in Beijing, marking a furtherance of the countries' relationship.

"It's a fact! Inauguration of the Embassy of Honduras in the People's Republic of China," the government of Honduras tweeted Sunday. "We continue to strengthen the ties of cooperation and friendship for the development of our peoples."

RELATED Honduras ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan, recognizes 'one China'

China meanwhile opened an embassy in the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa last week. Honduran President Xiomara Castro is also on a visit to China, the South China Morning Post reported.

"The historic meeting between President Xi and President Castro will definitely lead bilateral relations to a new height and achieve new developments," Qin said in a statement. "[We] will turn the bilateral relations into a new model of friendly cooperation between countries of different scales, national conditions and systems."

Advertisement

Honduras ended its diplomatic relationship with Taiwan in March in support of the "one China" principle. In a statement, the Honduran government said Taiwan is an "inalienable part of Chinese territory."

RELATED Honduran president calls for diplomatic relations with China

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory and as of this date, the Honduran Government has communicated to Taiwan the rupture of diplomatic relations, pledging not to have any official relationship or contact with Taiwan again," the statement reads.

Honduras' switch in allegiances is a significant development for Taiwan. China has been adversarial to nations that recognize Taiwan's claims to independence. The situation has also exacerbated tensions between China and the United States.

The United States entered a new trade agreement with Taiwan earlier this year. China "strongly" opposed the deal, saying that it "gravely violates the one-China principle as well as the three China-U.S. joint communique."

RELATED Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning called for the United States to stop all forms of interaction with Taiwan immediately.

Latest Headlines

6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Japanese island Hokkaido
World News // 1 hour ago
6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Japanese island Hokkaido
June 11 (UPI) -- The Japanese island of Hokkaido was rattled by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake on Sunday, but no aftershocks have been felt.
Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested
World News // 2 hours ago
Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested
June 11 (UPI) -- The police investigation of the Scottish National Party reached a new step Sunday with the arrest of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
England's NHS will not give puberty blockers to transgender children
World News // 2 hours ago
England's NHS will not give puberty blockers to transgender children
June 11 (UPI) -- England's National Health Services announced Friday that it will not give puberty blockers to children at gender clinics because of "significant uncertainties" surrounding such hormone treatments.
Dozens killed as heavy rain, floods inundate northwestern Pakistan
World News // 21 hours ago
Dozens killed as heavy rain, floods inundate northwestern Pakistan
June 10 (UPI) -- Dozens of people are dead as torrential rains and flooding inundated parts of northwestern Pakistan on Saturday.
France's Macron delivers warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia
World News // 22 hours ago
France's Macron delivers warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia
June 10 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron issued a warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia during a rare one-on-one conversation with Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday, the government said.
Five killed in Turkish explosives factory blast
World News // 23 hours ago
Five killed in Turkish explosives factory blast
June 10 (UPI) -- A blast killed five employees at an explosives factory in Ankara Saturday, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.
Two airplanes come into contact at Tokyo airport; no injuries reported
World News // 23 hours ago
Two airplanes come into contact at Tokyo airport; no injuries reported
June 10 (UPI) -- Two airplanes came into contact with each other on Saturday at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japanese authorities said. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Child plane crash survivors rescued after 40 days in Colombian jungle
World News // 23 hours ago
Child plane crash survivors rescued after 40 days in Colombian jungle
June 10 (UPI) -- The Colombian military says it has rescued four children who were missing in the Amazon jungle for over a month.
At least 22 children killed after bomb detonates at Somali soccer field
World News // 1 day ago
At least 22 children killed after bomb detonates at Somali soccer field
June 10 (UPI) -- At least 22 children are among the dozens of people killed after coming into contact with an explosive device that detonated Friday during a recreational soccer game in Somalia, local authorities said.
At least 9 dead in al-Shabaab attack on Somalia luxury hotel
World News // 1 day ago
At least 9 dead in al-Shabaab attack on Somalia luxury hotel
June 10 (UPI) -- At least nine people are dead after what police are calling a terrorist attack at a luxury resort in Mogadishu, Somalia, late on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

France's Macron delivers warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia
France's Macron delivers warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia
Serial killer Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dead at 81
Serial killer Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dead at 81
Child plane crash survivors rescued after 40 days in Colombian jungle
Child plane crash survivors rescued after 40 days in Colombian jungle
Colo. police release body-cam footage of officer shooting Black teen
Colo. police release body-cam footage of officer shooting Black teen
Ukraine claims advances around Bakhmut as Trudeau visits Kyiv
Ukraine claims advances around Bakhmut as Trudeau visits Kyiv
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement