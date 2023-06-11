Wedding bus crash kills 10, injures 25 in Australia

Investigators inspect the scene of a bus crash near Greta in Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia, on Monday. At least 10 people have been killed and 25 others injured in a bus crash in Hunter Valley, police say. Photo by Darren Pateman/EPA-EFE

June 11 (UPI) -- At least 10 people were killed and 25 others were injured after a coach bus transporting wedding guests through Australia's southeastern wine country crashed into a roundabout and flipped on to its side amid fog on Sunday night. Authorities on Monday said the driver, identified only as a 58-year man, was taken to the hospital for mandatory testing and has been arrested. Charges are pending. Advertisement

"There's sufficient information for us to establish that there will be charges but I won't go into the detail of that at this time," acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman, northern region commander of New South Wales Police, told reporters during a Monday press conference.

Police were called to the roundabout on Wine Country Drive in Hunter Valley, a major Australian wine region located about 155 miles north of Sydney, at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, with officers arriving at the scene to find a coach bus having flipped on to its side.

Authorities have determined that it was involved in a single-vehicle crash, and a crime scene has been established, closing Wine Country Drive in both directions between the New England Highway and Bridge Street.

As of Monday morning, the bus remained on its side.

The injuries of those hospitalized varied, Chapman said, adding that the death toll may increase as at least two people were airlifted to medical facilities and more people may be trapped underneath the vehicle.

Police were still working Monday to identify all the victims, and are calling on anyone who may know of those who were on the bus to contact the authorities.

Chapman said it is believed that the bus was transporting guests from a wedding at Wandin Estate to their accommodations in Singleton when it crashed.

"For a joyous day like that, in a beautiful place, to end with such terrible loss of life and injury is so cruel and so sad and so unfair," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at Parliament House in Canberra, vowing that the government will provide support to the families of those affected.

"All Australians' thoughts go out to the family, friends and loved ones of those we've lost in such horrific circumstances.