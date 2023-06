Thai Airways (L) and Eva Airways aircraft are seen on a taxiway at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Saturday after they came into contact with each other. No injuries were reported. Photo by Jiji Press/EPA-EFE

June 10 (UPI) -- Two airplanes came into contact with each other on Saturday at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japanese authorities said. No injuries were reported in the incident. The two passenger aircraft involved belonged to EVA Air and Thai Airways. They collided with each other around 11 a.m. on a taxiway, officials said. Advertisement

While no one was hurt, the incident did lead to runways at the busy airport being closed for about two hours.

A passenger on the Eva Airways flight told Kyodo News that there was an "impact" as the plane was waiting to depart, noting how "part of the wing of the nearby Thai Airways plane was chipped."

The Tokyo Aviation Office of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said it is looking into the incident.