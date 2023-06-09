Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 9, 2023 / 1:04 PM

Ukrainian military clashes with Russian forces on southern, eastern fronts

By Patrick Hilsman
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Russian forces were "in active defense," in Zaporizhzhia and that Ukrainian forces were advancing along the flanks of Bakhmut. File Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Russian forces were "in active defense," in Zaporizhzhia and that Ukrainian forces were advancing along the flanks of Bakhmut. File Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

June 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed on the southern and eastern fronts as fallout from the collapse of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam continues.

While the Ukrainian military is staying tight-lipped on their anticipated counteroffensive, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Russian forces were "in active defense," in Zaporizhzhia and that Ukrainian forces were advancing along the flanks of Bakhmut.

Advertisement

A Russian-installed local political leader, Vladimir Rogov, reported "active fighting" in the direction of Tokmak, a town that is seen as critical to Ukrainian attempts to reclaim the nation's southern regions.

"Overnight the Russian Federation carried out another missile and air strike on Ukraine. Detailed information will be made public later. In the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out seven missile strikes, two of them hitting the peaceful city of Uman, as well as 43 airstrikes and 79 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas. There are casualties among civilians," The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook Friday morning.

Advertisement

The General staff said Russian forces have been looting civilian property and filming propaganda videos intended to misrepresent the situation on the ground, the General Staff said. It also claimed the Ukrainian military killed 56 Russian troops in a strike on a training camp.

"The adversary continues to focus its main efforts on Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mar'inka axes, heavy fighting continues. During the day of June 8, 43x combat engagements took place in the above-mentioned areas of the frontline," the General Staff said.

Additionally, the General Staff reports that "the enemy remains on the defensive" on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes while Ukrainian forces "launched 19x air strikes on concentrations of troops and 2x air strikes on the anti-aircraft missile systems of the adversary." Five Russian command centers and eight artillery pieces were also reportedly hit.

RELATED Rescue efforts underway as Ukraine, Russia trade blame for dam collapse

Russian airstrikes were reported in Sumy Oblast, in Donetsk region, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and in Kherson Oblast.

The collapse of the Kakhovka Dam in Kherson Oblast Tuesday flooded villages and towns on the banks of the Dnieper river, causing mass displacement and endangering the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power plant, which relies on cooling water from the dam's reservoir.

The Ukrainian and Russian governments have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the collapse was "another devastating consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine."

Advertisement

Guterres said the U.N. was "rushing support in coordination with the Government of Ukraine -- including drinking water and water purification tablets and other critical assistance."

Ukrainian officials say the Russian occupation government in Crimea is withholding information about the Kharkhova Dam's collapse from the general public.

"In the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea (Simferopol, in particular), there is a certain trend in local media. They ignore the fact of the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station dam by the Russian occupiers and the aftermath of this disaster," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"The local occupation authorities are reported to be concerned about possible panic among the public," The General Staff continued.

Read More

Russia is shifting to a war economy in face of international sanctions Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 missiles, 21 drones

Latest Headlines

Russia will move tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus in early July, Putin says
World News // 18 minutes ago
Russia will move tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus in early July, Putin says
June 9 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday confirmed that nuclear weapons would be deployed in Belarus after facilities to house them are finished in early July. It's the first nukes deployment outside Russia since 1991.
Britain to waive oil and gas taxes should energy prices enter lower-for-longer climate
World News // 2 hours ago
Britain to waive oil and gas taxes should energy prices enter lower-for-longer climate
June 9 (UPI) -- A windfall tax on oil and gas production for North Sea operators would be suspended should crude oil and natural gas prices drop below a certain threshold for a sustained period, the British finance ministry said Friday.
Evacuations begin in Philippines as Mayon volcano simmers
World News // 2 hours ago
Evacuations begin in Philippines as Mayon volcano simmers
June 9 (UPI) -- Filipino crews started evacuating people around the Mayon volcano Friday as it moved closer to a possible eruption.
Activist Greta Thunberg graduates, ends school strikes but keeps fighting
World News // 2 hours ago
Activist Greta Thunberg graduates, ends school strikes but keeps fighting
June 9 (UPI) -- Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg is graduating from high school and said Friday she no longer will hold her weekly school strikes demanding action on climate change.
Vatican: Pope Francis 'steadily improving' following abdominal surgery
World News // 2 hours ago
Vatican: Pope Francis 'steadily improving' following abdominal surgery
June 9 (UPI) -- Pope Francis is recovering normally, 'steadily improving' from abdominal surgery he had two days ago, according to the Vatican.
U.N. suspends food aid to Ethiopia, citing 'widespread food diversion'
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N. suspends food aid to Ethiopia, citing 'widespread food diversion'
June 9 (UPI) -- The U.N.'s World Food Program says it is temporarily suspending food aid to Ethiopia due to widespread diversion of food. Food aid to children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and school meals programs will continue.
French President Emmanuel Macron visits victims of knife attack now in stable condition
World News // 4 hours ago
French President Emmanuel Macron visits victims of knife attack now in stable condition
June 9 (UPI) -- French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Friday that all four children stabbed in the Annecy attack are now in stable condition. A Syrian suspect remains in custody and it doesn't appear to be terrorism.
Scotland to hold special day of events to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla
World News // 4 hours ago
Scotland to hold special day of events to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla
June 9 (UPI) -- Scotland will celebrate the crowning of King Charles III with a special day of events in the capital Edinburgh, on July 5, the Scottish government announced Friday.
Japanese legislators approve bill to make it easier to deport immigrants
World News // 4 hours ago
Japanese legislators approve bill to make it easier to deport immigrants
June 9 (UPI) -- Japan's parliament sought to end efforts by immigrants applying multiple times for asylum passing a new bill that would allow the government to deport them if they repeatedly ask for protection.
Swiss government guarantees to underwrite $10B UBS losses from Credit Suisse deal
World News // 5 hours ago
Swiss government guarantees to underwrite $10B UBS losses from Credit Suisse deal
June 9 (UPI) -- The Swiss government made good on its pledge to indemnify banking giant UBS for losses from its $3.2 billion takeover of rival Credit Suisse on Friday, three days before the deal becomes final.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump charged in handling of classified documents
Donald Trump charged in handling of classified documents
Donald Trump asks for lower penalty or new trial in civil case on sexual assault
Donald Trump asks for lower penalty or new trial in civil case on sexual assault
Developer at center of Texas AG Ken Paxton impeachment arrested
Developer at center of Texas AG Ken Paxton impeachment arrested
Joran van der Sloot lands in United States to face extortion charges
Joran van der Sloot lands in United States to face extortion charges
Democratic lawmakers call for DHS inspector general to resign after he deletes texts
Democratic lawmakers call for DHS inspector general to resign after he deletes texts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement