Activist Greta Thunberg graduates, ends school strikes but keeps fighting

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg is graduating from high school and said Friday she will no longer hold her weekly school strikes demanding action on climate change. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg is graduating from high school and said Friday she no longer will hold her weekly school strikes demanding action on climate change. Thunberg made the announcement in a long thread on Twitter on her final day of school. Advertisement

"School strike week 251. Today, I graduate from school, which means I'll no longer be able to school strike for the climate. This is then the last school strike for me, so I guess I have to write something on this day," Thunberg wrote.

Those walkouts officially became dubbed Fridays for Future and drew international attention, attracting participants and supporters in more than 180 countries.

Thunberg has since been invited to speak at international events and conferences, including testifying in front of a House climate hearing in Washington.

She was named Time's Person of the Year in 2019 while still a teenager.

Thunberg, who is 20, published The Climate Book last year, gathering testimony from 100 various experts on climate change.

Despite being done with school, Thunberg is showing no signs of retiring her activist title.

"We're still here, and we aren't planning on going anywhere. Much has changed since we started, and yet we have much further to go. We are still moving in the wrong direction, where those in power are allowed to sacrifice," she tweeted Friday.

"We who can speak up have a duty to do so. In order to change everything, we need everyone. I'll continue to protest on Fridays, even though it's not technically 'school striking.' We simply have no other option than to do everything we possibly can. The fight has only just begun."