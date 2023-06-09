Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 9, 2023 / 9:47 AM

Scotland to hold special day of events to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla

By Paul Godfrey
Scotland announced Friday that Edinburgh would host a day of special events in July to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla last month. Photo by Hugo Burnand/The Royal Family/UPI
Scotland announced Friday that Edinburgh would host a day of special events in July to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla last month. Photo by Hugo Burnand/The Royal Family/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Scotland will celebrate the crowning of King Charles III with a special day of events in the capital, Edinburgh, on July 5, the Scottish government announced Friday.

Part of a week-long visit by Charles and Queen Camilla, the day comes two months after Charles' coronation in Westminster Abbey in London, mirroring a visit by his late-mother Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh following her coronation in June 1953.

Advertisement

"Scotland will welcome the new king and queen in July with a series of events to mark the Coronation," First Minister Humza Yousaf said in a statement.

The planned events include a special service at St. Giles' Cathedral, a people's procession and a royal procession along the Royal Mile, and a 21-gun salute from Edinburgh Castle.

RELATED Britain crowns a new king: Charles III takes throne in London

"Representatives from many different communities and organizations in Scotland will take part in these historic events.

"People who wish to mark this historic occasion can get involved by watching broadcast coverage or viewing events in person," Yousaf added.

"We will issue more information confirming how members of the public can access events in the coming weeks."

Advertisement

A National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Giles' Cathedral will see the king presented with the Honors of Scotland -- crown jewels and royal regalia first used at the coronation of Mary Queen of Scots in 1543 -- and in the presence of the 13th-century Stone of Destiny, freshly back from the coronation at Westminster Abbey.

The honors will be carried from Edinburgh Castle by a people's procession of around 100 representatives of bodies including the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, the Robert Burns Federation, Girlguiding and Scouts Scotland, and the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association.

The Royal Procession will begin from Holyroodhouse Palace to the cathedral with a military escort and there will also be a fly-past by the Red Arrows, the RAF's aerobatic display team.

RELATED British police express 'regret' over 6 anti-monarchists arrested in coronation protests

Prince William and Kate are also expected to accompany the king and queen.

Prior to the queen's 1953 visit, the last monarch to receive the honors was George IV in 1822.

Read More

King Charles, Queen Camilla make surprise appearance on 'American Idol'

Latest Headlines

Japanese legislators approve bill to make it easier to deport immigrants
World News // 14 minutes ago
Japanese legislators approve bill to make it easier to deport immigrants
June 9 (UPI) -- Japan's parliament sought to end efforts by immigrants applying multiple times for asylum passing a new bill that would allow the government to deport them if they repeatedly ask for protection.
Swiss government guarantees to underwrite $10B UBS losses from Credit Suisse deal
World News // 58 minutes ago
Swiss government guarantees to underwrite $10B UBS losses from Credit Suisse deal
June 9 (UPI) -- The Swiss government made good on its pledge to indemnify banking giant UBS for losses from its $3.2 billion takeover of rival Credit Suisse on Friday, three days before the deal becomes final.
China targets AirDrop, Bluetooth in proposed rules to limit file sharing
World News // 2 hours ago
China targets AirDrop, Bluetooth in proposed rules to limit file sharing
June 9 (UPI) -- The Chinese government moved to shut down the ability of protesters and anti-government forces to use networks like Bluetooth and airdrop to plan and share messages with new proposed legislation.
Russian man killed in shark attack in Egyptian Red Sea resort
World News // 3 hours ago
Russian man killed in shark attack in Egyptian Red Sea resort
June 9 (UPI) -- Egyptian authorities closed off a stretch of its popular Red Sea coast to water goers Friday as a safety precaution after the third fatal shark attack in the area in less than a year.
Norway sees geopolitical issues as stalling energy transition
World News // 20 hours ago
Norway sees geopolitical issues as stalling energy transition
June 8 (UPI) -- Geopolitical conflict primarily stemming from the war in Ukraine has created roadblocks for the energy transition, moving the goal post for climate objectives, Norwegian energy company Equinor said Thursday.
Belarus pardons Sofia Sapega, Russian citizen arrested on seized Ryanair flight
World News // 21 hours ago
Belarus pardons Sofia Sapega, Russian citizen arrested on seized Ryanair flight
June 8 (UPI) -- Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen who was kidnapped by the Belarusian government in 2021. Sapega returned to Russia, where she was greeted by local officials.
Samsung to unveil next-gen foldable Galaxy Z phones
World News // 22 hours ago
Samsung to unveil next-gen foldable Galaxy Z phones
SEOUL, June 8 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics announced it will be unveiling a line of new foldable phones next month in Seoul.
France: 2 adults, 4 children stabbed in knife attack; assailant shot and arrested
World News // 1 day ago
France: 2 adults, 4 children stabbed in knife attack; assailant shot and arrested
June 8 (UPI) -- Officials in France said two adults and four children, including a 22-month-old, were stabbed Thursday during a knife attack in the alpine town of Annecy.
Japanese court: Lack of same-sex marriage recognition presents 'unconstitutional situation'
World News // 23 hours ago
Japanese court: Lack of same-sex marriage recognition presents 'unconstitutional situation'
June 8 (UPI) -- A district court in Fukuoka Japan has ruled that failure to legally recognize same sex marriage presents Japan with "an unconstitutional situation."
Eurozone falls into recession as government, household spending weakens
World News // 23 hours ago
Eurozone falls into recession as government, household spending weakens
June 8 (UPI) -- The economy of the eurozone contracted for the second straight quarter in the January to March period, according to European Commission estimates out Thursday, indicating the 20-country bloc is in recession.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House announces new steps to protect LGBTQ communities
White House announces new steps to protect LGBTQ communities
Donald Trump charged in handling of classified documents
Donald Trump charged in handling of classified documents
Philippines raises volcano alert to 3 after summit collapses on Mayon Volcano
Philippines raises volcano alert to 3 after summit collapses on Mayon Volcano
Donald Trump asks for lower penalty or new trial in civil case on sexual assault
Donald Trump asks for lower penalty or new trial in civil case on sexual assault
Harris announces $100M initiative to fight climate change, arms smuggling in Caribbean
Harris announces $100M initiative to fight climate change, arms smuggling in Caribbean
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement