Scotland to hold special day of events to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla

Scotland announced Friday that Edinburgh would host a day of special events in July to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla last month. Photo by Hugo Burnand/The Royal Family/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Scotland will celebrate the crowning of King Charles III with a special day of events in the capital, Edinburgh, on July 5, the Scottish government announced Friday. Part of a week-long visit by Charles and Queen Camilla, the day comes two months after Charles' coronation in Westminster Abbey in London, mirroring a visit by his late-mother Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh following her coronation in June 1953. Advertisement

"Scotland will welcome the new king and queen in July with a series of events to mark the Coronation," First Minister Humza Yousaf said in a statement.

The planned events include a special service at St. Giles' Cathedral, a people's procession and a royal procession along the Royal Mile, and a 21-gun salute from Edinburgh Castle.

"Representatives from many different communities and organizations in Scotland will take part in these historic events.

"People who wish to mark this historic occasion can get involved by watching broadcast coverage or viewing events in person," Yousaf added.

"We will issue more information confirming how members of the public can access events in the coming weeks."

Advertisement

A National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Giles' Cathedral will see the king presented with the Honors of Scotland -- crown jewels and royal regalia first used at the coronation of Mary Queen of Scots in 1543 -- and in the presence of the 13th-century Stone of Destiny, freshly back from the coronation at Westminster Abbey.

The honors will be carried from Edinburgh Castle by a people's procession of around 100 representatives of bodies including the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, the Robert Burns Federation, Girlguiding and Scouts Scotland, and the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association.

The Royal Procession will begin from Holyroodhouse Palace to the cathedral with a military escort and there will also be a fly-past by the Red Arrows, the RAF's aerobatic display team.

Prince William and Kate are also expected to accompany the king and queen.

Prior to the queen's 1953 visit, the last monarch to receive the honors was George IV in 1822.