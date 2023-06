Colombian President Gustavo Petro has signed a 6-month cease-fire with ELN, the guerrilla group that has fought the government for six decades. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- A 6-month cease-fire starting August 3 was announced Friday by Colombian President Gustavo Petro and ELN Commander Antonio Garcia. ELN is the so-called National Liberation Army, a guerrilla group that has been fighting the Colombian government for decades over control of critical parts of the country. Advertisement

The United Nations, the warring parties and civil society will monitor compliance with the cease-fire. It's just the second cease-fire in the long civil war

Colombia's government and ELN have also agreed to cooperate on immediate humanitarian aid for people living in areas controlled by the guerillas.

Ahead of the cease-fire agreement, Petro asked Colombian Attorney General Francisco Barbosa to suspend an arrest warrant for ELN commander Garcia. He granted the request.

The two sides met in Cuba to sign the agreement, according to France 24. ELN was formed in the 1960s, and this is the first time the group has actually signed a cease-fire with the Colombian government.

ELN and the government attempted a cease-fire in 2017, but it fell apart ahead of its extension in 2018.