Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 9, 2023 / 10:05 AM

French President Emmanuel Macron visits victims of knife attack now in stable condition

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and his wife Brigitte Macron meet rescue forces at the Haute-Savoie prefecture on Friday, the day after several children and adults were injured in a knife attack at the Le Paquier park near the lake in Annecy, in the French Alps. Photo by Denis Balibouse/EPA-EFE
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and his wife Brigitte Macron meet rescue forces at the Haute-Savoie prefecture on Friday, the day after several children and adults were injured in a knife attack at the Le Paquier park near the lake in Annecy, in the French Alps. Photo by Denis Balibouse/EPA-EFE

June 9 (UPI) -- French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Friday that all four children stabbed in the Annecy attack are now in stable condition. A Syrian national suspected in Thursday's attack remains in custody but so far authorities say there's no evidence that terrorism was a motive.

President Emmanuel Macron visited some of the children in a hospital in Grenoble and visited emergency workers in Annecy Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

One of the injured children is 3 years old, two of them are 2 and one is 22 months old. One the children was British and one Dutch.

They were injured when a man with a knife attacked a group of children at a playground in Annecy Thursday and then injured two adults in a group of elderly people.

RELATED France: 2 adults, 4 children stabbed in knife attack; assailant shot and arrested

Annecy Prosecutor Line-Bonnet Mathis told reporters there is no obvious terrorist motive and the suspect was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the assaults. He had entered France legally in November 2022.

The man twice shouted "In the name of Jesus Christ" during the stabbing attacks and was wearing a crucifix pendant as one 24-year-old man tried to fight off the assailant using a backpack.

Advertisement

According to BBC News, prosecutors still don't have the motive for the stabbings and the suspect has no recorded history of mental illness. The French Interior Minister said the suspect's asylum claim was denied a few days ago.

RELATED 6 injured in Paris train station stabbing spree; suspect 'neutralized'

The suspect, identified as Abdelmasih H by French authorities, was shot and taken into custody by police. He had reportedly been living homeless and isolated, according to Borne.

A woman who said she was the suspect's wife was interviewed by French TV channel BFMTV. She said she had a daughter with him in Sweden but they separated in 2022 when he moved to France. She described him as a kind man who cared for their daughter.

RELATED French authorities arrest two in connection with Nice knife attack

Latest Headlines

U.N. suspends food aid to Ethiopia, citing 'widespread food diversion'
World News // 59 minutes ago
U.N. suspends food aid to Ethiopia, citing 'widespread food diversion'
June 9 (UPI) -- The U.N.'s World Food Program says it is temporarily suspending food aid to Ethiopia due to widespread diversion of food. Food aid to children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and school meals programs will continue.
Scotland to hold special day of events to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla
World News // 1 hour ago
Scotland to hold special day of events to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla
June 9 (UPI) -- Scotland will celebrate the crowning of King Charles III with a special day of events in the capital Edinburgh, on July 5, the Scottish government announced Friday.
Japanese legislators approve bill to make it easier to deport immigrants
World News // 1 hour ago
Japanese legislators approve bill to make it easier to deport immigrants
June 9 (UPI) -- Japan's parliament sought to end efforts by immigrants applying multiple times for asylum passing a new bill that would allow the government to deport them if they repeatedly ask for protection.
Swiss government guarantees to underwrite $10B UBS losses from Credit Suisse deal
World News // 2 hours ago
Swiss government guarantees to underwrite $10B UBS losses from Credit Suisse deal
June 9 (UPI) -- The Swiss government made good on its pledge to indemnify banking giant UBS for losses from its $3.2 billion takeover of rival Credit Suisse on Friday, three days before the deal becomes final.
China targets AirDrop, Bluetooth in proposed rules to limit file sharing
World News // 3 hours ago
China targets AirDrop, Bluetooth in proposed rules to limit file sharing
June 9 (UPI) -- The Chinese government moved to shut down the ability of protesters and anti-government forces to use networks like Bluetooth and airdrop to plan and share messages with new proposed legislation.
Russian man killed in shark attack in Egyptian Red Sea resort
World News // 4 hours ago
Russian man killed in shark attack in Egyptian Red Sea resort
June 9 (UPI) -- Egyptian authorities closed off a stretch of its popular Red Sea coast to water goers Friday as a safety precaution after the third fatal shark attack in the area in less than a year.
Norway sees geopolitical issues as stalling energy transition
World News // 22 hours ago
Norway sees geopolitical issues as stalling energy transition
June 8 (UPI) -- Geopolitical conflict primarily stemming from the war in Ukraine has created roadblocks for the energy transition, moving the goal post for climate objectives, Norwegian energy company Equinor said Thursday.
Belarus pardons Sofia Sapega, Russian citizen arrested on seized Ryanair flight
World News // 23 hours ago
Belarus pardons Sofia Sapega, Russian citizen arrested on seized Ryanair flight
June 8 (UPI) -- Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen who was kidnapped by the Belarusian government in 2021. Sapega returned to Russia, where she was greeted by local officials.
Samsung to unveil next-gen foldable Galaxy Z phones
World News // 1 day ago
Samsung to unveil next-gen foldable Galaxy Z phones
SEOUL, June 8 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics announced it will be unveiling a line of new foldable phones next month in Seoul.
France: 2 adults, 4 children stabbed in knife attack; assailant shot and arrested
World News // 1 day ago
France: 2 adults, 4 children stabbed in knife attack; assailant shot and arrested
June 8 (UPI) -- Officials in France said two adults and four children, including a 22-month-old, were stabbed Thursday during a knife attack in the alpine town of Annecy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House announces new steps to protect LGBTQ communities
White House announces new steps to protect LGBTQ communities
Donald Trump charged in handling of classified documents
Donald Trump charged in handling of classified documents
Donald Trump asks for lower penalty or new trial in civil case on sexual assault
Donald Trump asks for lower penalty or new trial in civil case on sexual assault
Philippines raises volcano alert to 3 after summit collapses on Mayon Volcano
Philippines raises volcano alert to 3 after summit collapses on Mayon Volcano
Harris announces $100M initiative to fight climate change, arms smuggling in Caribbean
Harris announces $100M initiative to fight climate change, arms smuggling in Caribbean
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement