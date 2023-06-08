Trending
June 8, 2023 / 1:16 PM

Norway sees geopolitical issues as stalling energy transition

By Daniel J. Graeber
The war in Ukraine disrupted global energy flows, creating road blocks in the path to a net-zero emission economy, Norwegian energy company Equinor said Thursday. File Photo courtesy of National Police of Ukraine/EPA-EFE
June 8 (UPI) -- Geopolitical conflict primarily stemming from the war in Ukraine has created roadblocks for the energy transition, moving the goal post for climate objectives, Norwegian energy company Equinor said Thursday.

Norway's economy is unique. It's one of the main oil and natural gas suppliers to the regional economy, while relying on renewable resources for much of its own energy needs.

Eirik Waerness, the chief economist for Equinor, said Thursday that positive developments in terms of low-carbon resources have been offset by largely negative news.

"The continued war initiated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the challenges with inflation and cost of living are putting a damper on absolutely necessary energy transition measures," he said.

The war disrupted global energy flows. Russia was once the main crude oil and natural gas supplier to the European economy and sanctions imposed in response to the invasion of Ukraine prompted an urgent search for alternatives.

Rather than wind and solar, those alternatives came largely from different fossil fuel producers in order to avoid a global energy emergency. Liquefied natural gas from the United States is filling much of the void with the long journeys for shipment across the Atlantic.

Environmental activists say the oil and gas industry is among the largest emitters of methane in the world. Methane accounts for only a fraction of total human-related greenhouse gas emissions, though it has a warming potential that far exceeds that of carbon dioxide.

Heat-trapping carbon dioxide, meanwhile, reached record levels in May, peaking at 424 parts per million and blowing past levels not seen in more than 4 million years, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found.

"Every year we see carbon dioxide levels in our atmosphere increase as a direct result of human activity," said NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad.

But progress is still being made on the energy transition. The Western-backed International Energy Agency estimated that more than half of the $2.8 trillion in global energy investments this year target alternative forms of energy.

"Despite short-term setbacks the longer-term signals clearly point in the direction of decarbonization, but speed and scale are uncertain," Equinor's Waerness said.

Latest Headlines

Belarus pardons Sofia Sapega, Russian citizen arrested on seized Ryanair flight
World News // 2 hours ago
Belarus pardons Sofia Sapega, Russian citizen arrested on seized Ryanair flight
June 8 (UPI) -- Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen who was kidnapped by the Belarusian government in 2021. Sapega returned to Russia, where she was greeted by local officials.
Samsung to unveil next-gen foldable Galaxy Z phones
World News // 3 hours ago
Samsung to unveil next-gen foldable Galaxy Z phones
SEOUL, June 8 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics announced it will be unveiling a line of new foldable phones next month in Seoul.
France: 2 adults, 4 children stabbed in knife attack; assailant shot and arrested
World News // 8 hours ago
France: 2 adults, 4 children stabbed in knife attack; assailant shot and arrested
June 8 (UPI) -- Officials in France said two adults and four children, including a 22-month-old, were stabbed Thursday during a knife attack in the alpine town of Annecy.
Japanese court: Lack of same-sex marriage recognition presents 'unconstitutional situation'
World News // 3 hours ago
Japanese court: Lack of same-sex marriage recognition presents 'unconstitutional situation'
June 8 (UPI) -- A district court in Fukuoka Japan has ruled that failure to legally recognize same sex marriage presents Japan with "an unconstitutional situation."
Eurozone falls into recession as government, household spending weakens
World News // 3 hours ago
Eurozone falls into recession as government, household spending weakens
June 8 (UPI) -- The economy of the eurozone contracted for the second straight quarter in the January to March period, according to European Commission estimates out Thursday, indicating the 20-country bloc is in recession.
Philippines raises volcano alert to 3 after summit collapses on Mayon Volcano
World News // 4 hours ago
Philippines raises volcano alert to 3 after summit collapses on Mayon Volcano
June 8 (UPI) -- The collapse of its summit dome and repeated rockfall events have led Filipino volcano officials to raise the alert level on the Mayon Volcano on Thursday to Level 3.
EU sues Poland over new law designed to root out Russian influence
World News // 4 hours ago
EU sues Poland over new law designed to root out Russian influence
June 8 (UPI) -- The European Commission filed a lawsuit against Poland in an effort to overturn a law that is intended to counter Russian influence in the country but which critics argue would serve to silence political opponents.
Pope Francis resting in hospital after 3-hour surgery
World News // 6 hours ago
Pope Francis resting in hospital after 3-hour surgery
June 8 (UPI) -- Pope Francis is resting comfortably after a three-hour surgery on his abdominal wall where he did not face complications, the Vatican said on Thursday.
Ukraine's Zelensky visits flooded region; 8 deaths reported
World News // 7 hours ago
Ukraine's Zelensky visits flooded region; 8 deaths reported
June 8 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday visited the Kherson region devastated by the Kakhovka dam collapse as the first deaths were reported amid warnings of landmines swept out of position by floodwaters.
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
World News // 12 hours ago
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
June 8 (UPI) -- Taiwan detected 37 sorties by Chinese military aircraft into its air defense identification zone Thursday, the island's Defense Ministry said.
