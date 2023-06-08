France: Several stabbed in knife attack; assailant arrested

June 8 (UPI) -- Officials in France said several people, including children, were stabbed Thursday during a knife attack in the alpine town of Annecy.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that the attack occurred in a square in the town 350 miles southeast of Paris.

Advertisement

The alleged assailant was arrested, he said, "thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police."

"Horror again. This attack on children is the height of the abomination," Laurent Wauquiez, president of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, where Annecy is located, said. "I extend my full support to the victims and their families."

Annecy Mayor Francois Astorg is advising residents to avoid the area.

"All my thoughts to the victims families," he said.

This is a developing story.