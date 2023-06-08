Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 8, 2023 / 7:08 AM

Zelensky visits flood devastated region, 8 people reported killed

By Paul Godfrey
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) speaks to National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko (R) during a visit Thursday to Kherson to assess the damage from flooding unleashed by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam earlier in the week. Photo by Mykola Tymchenko/EPA-EFE
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) speaks to National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko (R) during a visit Thursday to Kherson to assess the damage from flooding unleashed by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam earlier in the week. Photo by Mykola Tymchenko/EPA-EFE

June 8 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday visited the southern Kherson region inundated by the Kakhovka dam collapse as the first deaths were reported amid warnings of landmines swept out of position by floodwaters.

The operational situation, including evacuating residents from areas that could be next to be flooded, getting critical support to people in areas already underwater, repairing ecosystem damage and the military situation were among the issues the president discussed with officials, according to a post on his Telegram account.

Advertisement

"It is important to calculate the damage and allocate funds to compensate residents affected by the disaster and develop a program to compensate for losses or relocate businesses within the Kherson region," Zelensky added.

The first reports of deaths from both sides Thursday, suggest at least 8 people have been killed. The exiled mayor of Russian-occupied Oleshky said three people had drowned, the Kyiv Independent reported while the Russian state-run RIA news agency reported that five people had drowned in Nova Kakhovka, adjacent to the dam.

RELATED Rescue efforts underway as Ukraine, Russia trade blame for dam collapse

Zelensky's visit came as the Red Cross' weapons contamination unit told the BBC that mines laid by Russian forces that the local authorities had spent many months mapping had been scattered downstream with some now in built-up areas.

Advertisement

Most of the mines are triggered when someone steps on them, said Red Cross weapons contamination unit head Erik Tollefsen.

Military South Command spokesperson Nataliya Humeniuk, said the anti-infantry mines were now floating mines that "posed a great danger" because they were likely to detonate if they hit against something.

RELATED Major dam in Russia-occupied Ukraine destroyed; thousands evacuated

Efforts were continuing to rescue stranded residents from 18-foot deep floodwaters now covering a 600 square kilometer area, two-thirds of which is on the eastern side of the Dnipro River, Kherson Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said in a video on Telegram.

Prokudin said authorities had managed to move almost 2,000 people to safety but said that rescue efforts were being hampered by Russian forces who were continuing to shell the area.

On Thursday night, Zelensky criticized aid agencies for being slow to respond and appealed for "clear and quick response" from the international community to help rescue people stranded by the flood warning people left without drinking water, food or medicine would certainly die.

RELATED President Zelensky: Ukraine is ready to launch counteroffensive

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis resting in hospital after 3-hour surgery
World News // 35 minutes ago
Pope Francis resting in hospital after 3-hour surgery
June 8 (UPI) -- Pope Francis is resting comfortably after a three-hour surgery on his abdominal wall where he did not face complications, the Vatican said on Thursday.
France: Several stabbed in knife attack; assailant arrested
World News // 2 hours ago
France: Several stabbed in knife attack; assailant arrested
June 8 (UPI) -- Officials in France said several people, including children, were stabbed Thursday during a knife attack in the alpine town of Annecy.
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
World News // 5 hours ago
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
June 8 (UPI) -- Taiwan detected 37 sorties by Chinese military aircraft into its air defense identification zone Thursday, the island's Defense Ministry said.
Turkish lira plummets as Erdogan reshuffles Cabinet
World News // 12 hours ago
Turkish lira plummets as Erdogan reshuffles Cabinet
June 7 (UPI) -- Turkey's lira plummeted more than 7% to record lows Wednesday in a second massive sell-off since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected last month.
Amid soaring debt from mortgages, Canada makes surprise rate hike
World News // 18 hours ago
Amid soaring debt from mortgages, Canada makes surprise rate hike
June 7 (UPI) -- The Central Bank of Canada hiked its lending rates after a five-month pause, saying Wednesday that its policies have yet to bring supply and demand back into balance.
Judge won't grant bail for ex-lawmaker Leila de Lima before Philippines drug trial
World News // 18 hours ago
Judge won't grant bail for ex-lawmaker Leila de Lima before Philippines drug trial
June 7 (UPI) -- A Philippines court ruled on Wednesday that former Sen. Leila de Lima, a vocal critic of former President Rodrigo Duterte, must stay in prison until the last of three drug cases against her is heard later this month.
Rescue efforts underway as Ukraine, Russia trade blame for dam collapse
World News // 19 hours ago
Rescue efforts underway as Ukraine, Russia trade blame for dam collapse
June 7 (UPI) -- Crews worked Wednesday to rescue civilians from flooding caused by the collapse of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam in Russian-occupied Ukraine as Kyiv and Moscow traded blame for its destruction.
Prince Harry testifies press had 'devastating' impact on relationships
World News // 20 hours ago
Prince Harry testifies press had 'devastating' impact on relationships
June 7 (UPI) -- Prince Harry was back on the witness stand Wednesday for his second day of testimony in a civil suit against the British Mirror Group Newspapers, accusing them of tracking the car of an ex-girlfriend.
Shell ordered to pull ads after U.K. 'greenwashing' complaints
World News // 21 hours ago
Shell ordered to pull ads after U.K. 'greenwashing' complaints
June 7 (UPI) -- Energy major Shell misled consumers with ad campaigns touting its low-carbon focus while its actual business model is geared toward fossil fuels, a U.K. advertising watchdog said Wednesday.
Heathrow Airport workers plan strikes on nearly every summer weekend
World News // 22 hours ago
Heathrow Airport workers plan strikes on nearly every summer weekend
June 7 (UPI) -- Passengers using London's Heathrow Airport are facing a summer of travel chaos after 2,000 unionized security staff voted to expand strike action in an ongoing dispute over pay.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
France: Several stabbed in knife attack; assailant arrested
France: Several stabbed in knife attack; assailant arrested
U.S., South Korea seek to deepen ties as alliance marks 70 years
U.S., South Korea seek to deepen ties as alliance marks 70 years
In presidential campaign kickoff in Iowa, Mike Pence rebukes Donald Trump
In presidential campaign kickoff in Iowa, Mike Pence rebukes Donald Trump
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement