Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 8, 2023 / 9:52 AM

Philippines raises volcano alert to 3 after summit collapses on Mayon Volcano

By Clyde Hughes
Image of Mount Mayon erupts near the town of Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, on January 23, 2018. Officials raised the alert level to the volcano to 3 after the summit collapsed. File Photo by Francis R. Malasig/EPA-EFE
Image of Mount Mayon erupts near the town of Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, on January 23, 2018. Officials raised the alert level to the volcano to 3 after the summit collapsed. File Photo by Francis R. Malasig/EPA-EFE

June 8 (UPI) -- The collapse of its summit dome and repeated rockfall events have led Filipino volcano officials to raise the alert level on the Mayon Volcano on Thursday to Level 3.

The Manila-based Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said there was an "increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption" after the dome collapse. That generated an increasing number and volume of rockfall events.

Advertisement

The institute said it counted 267 rockfall events and two volcanic earthquakes from Monday to Thursday compared to 54 rockfall events from June 1 to 4.

"This means that Mayon is exhibiting magmatic eruption of a summit lava dome, with increased chances of lava flows and hazardous pyroclastic density currents affecting the upper to middle slopes of the volcano and of potential explosive activity within weeks or even days," the institute, known as Phivolcs, said.

Toto Bacolcol, Phivolcs' officer-in-charge, told CNN Philippines that the public should not enter the area because of threats of possible "a pyroclastic density current, lava flows, rock falls, and other volcanic hazards."

"Within 24 hours, we recorded 94 rockfall events and then may [there were] two volcanic events between June 5 to 8," Bacolcol said.

Advertisement

The volcano has not had a steam-driven or phreatic eruption since January 2018. The Philippines is part of the so-called "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific Ocean where most earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

Read More

6.4 magnitude quake rocks Phlippines Judge won't grant bail for ex-lawmaker Leila de Lima before Philippines drug trial G7 summit: Biden, Kishida affirm efforts for peace in Indo-Pacific, Ukraine

Latest Headlines

France: 2 adults, 4 children stabbed in knife attack; assailant shot and arrested
World News // 5 hours ago
France: 2 adults, 4 children stabbed in knife attack; assailant shot and arrested
June 8 (UPI) -- Officials in France said two adults and four children, including a 22-month-old, were stabbed Thursday during a knife attack in the alpine town of Annecy.
Japanese court: Lack of same-sex marriage recognition presents 'unconstitutional situation'
World News // 26 minutes ago
Japanese court: Lack of same-sex marriage recognition presents 'unconstitutional situation'
June 8 (UPI) -- A district court in Fukuoka Japan has ruled that failure to legally recognize same sex marriage presents Japan with "an unconstitutional situation."
Eurozone falls into recession as government, household spending weakens
World News // 43 minutes ago
Eurozone falls into recession as government, household spending weakens
June 8 (UPI) -- The economy of the eurozone contracted for the second straight quarter in the January to March period, according to European Commission estimates out Thursday, indicating the 20-country bloc is in recession.
EU sues Poland over new law designed to root out Russian influence
World News // 1 hour ago
EU sues Poland over new law designed to root out Russian influence
June 8 (UPI) -- The European Commission filed a lawsuit against Poland in an effort to overturn a law that is intended to counter Russian influence in the country but which critics argue would serve to silence political opponents.
Pope Francis resting in hospital after 3-hour surgery
World News // 3 hours ago
Pope Francis resting in hospital after 3-hour surgery
June 8 (UPI) -- Pope Francis is resting comfortably after a three-hour surgery on his abdominal wall where he did not face complications, the Vatican said on Thursday.
Ukraine's Zelensky visits flooded region; 8 deaths reported
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine's Zelensky visits flooded region; 8 deaths reported
June 8 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday visited the Kherson region devastated by the Kakhovka dam collapse as the first deaths were reported amid warnings of landmines swept out of position by floodwaters.
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
World News // 8 hours ago
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
June 8 (UPI) -- Taiwan detected 37 sorties by Chinese military aircraft into its air defense identification zone Thursday, the island's Defense Ministry said.
Turkish lira plummets as Erdogan reshuffles Cabinet
World News // 15 hours ago
Turkish lira plummets as Erdogan reshuffles Cabinet
June 7 (UPI) -- Turkey's lira plummeted more than 7% to record lows Wednesday in a second massive sell-off since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected last month.
Amid soaring debt from mortgages, Canada makes surprise rate hike
World News // 21 hours ago
Amid soaring debt from mortgages, Canada makes surprise rate hike
June 7 (UPI) -- The Central Bank of Canada hiked its lending rates after a five-month pause, saying Wednesday that its policies have yet to bring supply and demand back into balance.
Judge won't grant bail for ex-lawmaker Leila de Lima before Philippines drug trial
World News // 21 hours ago
Judge won't grant bail for ex-lawmaker Leila de Lima before Philippines drug trial
June 7 (UPI) -- A Philippines court ruled on Wednesday that former Sen. Leila de Lima, a vocal critic of former President Rodrigo Duterte, must stay in prison until the last of three drug cases against her is heard later this month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
France: 2 adults, 4 children stabbed in knife attack; assailant shot and arrested
France: 2 adults, 4 children stabbed in knife attack; assailant shot and arrested
In presidential campaign kickoff in Iowa, Mike Pence rebukes Donald Trump
In presidential campaign kickoff in Iowa, Mike Pence rebukes Donald Trump
Victims, suspect ID'd in Richmond, Va., school graduation shooting
Victims, suspect ID'd in Richmond, Va., school graduation shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement