June 8, 2023 / 8:42 AM

Rishi Sunak to push for 'joint British-U.S. leadership' on AI in D.C. trip

By Paul Godfrey
1/2
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with leader of Congress, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R), ahead of Thursday's White House summit with President Joe Biden. Photo courtesy Rishi Sunak/Twitter
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with leader of Congress, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R), ahead of Thursday's White House summit with President Joe Biden. Photo courtesy Rishi Sunak/Twitter

June 8 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will use his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in the White House on Thursday to throw a spotlight on the opportunities and challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence.

Developing a coordinated approach to emerging tech will feature among wide-ranging talks on the British-U.S relationship, in particular, "how we can work together to strengthen our economies and cement our joint leadership in the technologies of the future," No. 10 said in a news release.

Sunak will follow an announcement Britain would host the first major global summit on AI safety in the fall by stressing the importance of like-minded allies and companies working to develop an international framework for the safe development and use of AI.

"AI has an incredible potential to transform our lives for the better. But we need to make sure it is developed and used in a way that is safe and secure," Sunak said.

RELATED British PM Rishi Sunak to call for deeper ties with U.S. during Washington visit

"Time and time again throughout history we have invented paradigm-shifting new technologies and we have harnessed them for the good of humanity. That is what we must do again.

"No one country can do this alone. This is going to take a global effort. But with our vast expertise and commitment to an open, democratic international system, the U.K. will stand together with our allies to lead the way," said Sunak.

He noted that the fact Britain and the United States were two of only three countries globally with tech sectors valued at more than $1 trillion was due in part to the world-beating universities and research institutions on both sides of the Atlantic.

RELATED Australia plans largest military overhaul since WWII amid growing China threat

On Wednesday, Sunak held talks with leaders on Capitol Hill, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., where they discussed reimagining the long-standing British-U.S. alliance for the new challenges of today, with a focus on partnering to "improve shared economic security."

Sunak wrapped up day one of his Washington visit with a baseball game to celebrate U.K.-U.S Friendship Day and honor fallen American and British service personnel.

The Washington summit comes after the United States, Britain and Australia in March signed an agreement to build a nuclear-powered submarine fleet to counter the growing assertiveness of China's naval forces in the Pacific.

RELATED Britain unveils legislation aimed at big tech, boosting consumer protection online

The pact followed the 2021 signing of AUKUS, a trilateral Indo-Pacific security pact, formed in part, as a response to Chinese expansionist ambitions in Southeast Asia.

Latest Headlines

EU sues Poland over new law designed to root out Russian influence
World News // 11 minutes ago
EU sues Poland over new law designed to root out Russian influence
June 8 (UPI) -- The European Commission filed a lawsuit against Poland in an effort to overturn a law that is intended to counter Russian influence in the country but which critics argue would serve to silence political opponents.
Pope Francis resting in hospital after 3-hour surgery
World News // 2 hours ago
Pope Francis resting in hospital after 3-hour surgery
June 8 (UPI) -- Pope Francis is resting comfortably after a three-hour surgery on his abdominal wall where he did not face complications, the Vatican said on Thursday.
Zelensky visits flood devastated region, 8 people reported killed
World News // 2 hours ago
Zelensky visits flood devastated region, 8 people reported killed
June 8 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday visited the southern Kherson region inundated following the Kakhovka dam collapse as the first deaths were reported amid warnings of landmines swept away in flood.
France: Several stabbed in knife attack; assailant arrested
World News // 4 hours ago
France: Several stabbed in knife attack; assailant arrested
June 8 (UPI) -- Officials in France said several people, including children, were stabbed Thursday during a knife attack in the alpine town of Annecy.
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
World News // 7 hours ago
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
June 8 (UPI) -- Taiwan detected 37 sorties by Chinese military aircraft into its air defense identification zone Thursday, the island's Defense Ministry said.
Turkish lira plummets as Erdogan reshuffles Cabinet
World News // 13 hours ago
Turkish lira plummets as Erdogan reshuffles Cabinet
June 7 (UPI) -- Turkey's lira plummeted more than 7% to record lows Wednesday in a second massive sell-off since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected last month.
Amid soaring debt from mortgages, Canada makes surprise rate hike
World News // 19 hours ago
Amid soaring debt from mortgages, Canada makes surprise rate hike
June 7 (UPI) -- The Central Bank of Canada hiked its lending rates after a five-month pause, saying Wednesday that its policies have yet to bring supply and demand back into balance.
Judge won't grant bail for ex-lawmaker Leila de Lima before Philippines drug trial
World News // 19 hours ago
Judge won't grant bail for ex-lawmaker Leila de Lima before Philippines drug trial
June 7 (UPI) -- A Philippines court ruled on Wednesday that former Sen. Leila de Lima, a vocal critic of former President Rodrigo Duterte, must stay in prison until the last of three drug cases against her is heard later this month.
Rescue efforts underway as Ukraine, Russia trade blame for dam collapse
World News // 21 hours ago
Rescue efforts underway as Ukraine, Russia trade blame for dam collapse
June 7 (UPI) -- Crews worked Wednesday to rescue civilians from flooding caused by the collapse of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam in Russian-occupied Ukraine as Kyiv and Moscow traded blame for its destruction.
Prince Harry testifies press had 'devastating' impact on relationships
World News // 21 hours ago
Prince Harry testifies press had 'devastating' impact on relationships
June 7 (UPI) -- Prince Harry was back on the witness stand Wednesday for his second day of testimony in a civil suit against the British Mirror Group Newspapers, accusing them of tracking the car of an ex-girlfriend.
