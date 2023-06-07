Prince Harry testifies press had 'devastating' impact on relationships

1/5

Prince Harry was back on the witness stand Wednesday for his second day of testimony in a civil suit against the British Mirror Group Newspapers, accusing them of tracking the car of an ex-girlfriend. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Prince Harry was back on the witness stand Wednesday for his second day of testimony in a civil suit against the British Mirror Group Newspapers, accusing them of tracking the car of an ex-girlfriend. The Duke of Sussex told the judge his relationship in the mid-2000s with then girlfriend Chelsy Davy deteriorated because of intense media coverage, something he attributed to a "tracking device" located on her vehicle. Advertisement

"We found it," Harry told the court when asked how he knew it was there, volunteering the name of a private investigator he believed planted it.

The prince said he was always shocked by how quickly journalists were able to locate the two at the time.

He called the impact of such attention "devastating" to the relationship with Davy as well as his general mental health.

Harry also contends voicemail and emails to his mobile phone were routinely marked as "read" or not new, a sign he said reporters were hacking the device to get information.

The Duke of Sussex was expected to take the witness stand for two days.

In her testimony, the newspaper group's former royal editor Jane Kerr insisted she couldn't recall the sources of four historical articles mentioning the prince. More than five others, she said, were the work of freelance reporters, meaning she was unaware of the sources used.

"Possibly this information came from a member of the princes' communication team... but I cannot recall," Kerr said of a 2002 story revealing Harry was diagnosed with glandular fever.

Harry remained in the London courtroom after he was done on the stand to watch Kerr answer questions.

Kerr began working as the Mirror royal reporter in 1997 and was the editor by the time she left in 2005.

Prince Harry's lawyer David Sherborne told the court Kerr hired private investigators on 900 separate occasions to work on stories for the publication related to the Duke of Sussex. Kerr, who admitted she was uncomfortable testifying, said it was part of her job working for a national newspaper.

On Tuesday, Harry became the first member of the British Royal Family since 1891 to testify in open court in the civil suit against the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and People.