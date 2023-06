Pope Francis on Wednesday was admitted to Rome's A. Gemelli University Hospital where he will undergo intestinal surgery. Photo by Ettore Ferrari/EPA-EFE

June 7 (UPI) -- Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital Wednesday where he will undergo intestinal surgery to correct a hernia causing him pain. The Vatican said in a statement that the 86-year-old pope would undergo a laparotomy and abdominal wall surgery under general anaesthesia Wednesday afternoon at Rome's A. Gemelli University Hospital. Advertisement

"The surgery, decided upon over the past few days by the medical team assisting the Holy Father, became necessary due to an incisional laparocele (hernia) that is causing recurrent, painful and worsening subocclusive syndrome," it said.

The announcement came a day after the pope made an unannounced visit to the hospital.

Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See's Press Office, had told reporters Tuesday that the visit was for clinical examinations.

Following the surgery Wednesday, the pontiff is expected to remain at the hospital for several days.

In July 2021, the Argentine head of the Catholic church underwent colon surgery.

In late March, Pope Francis was hospitalized for three days with bronchitis.