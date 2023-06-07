Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 7, 2023 / 8:53 AM

OECD: Global economy on mend but recovery will be weak

By Paul Godfrey
Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Secretary-General Mathias Cormann (R) expressed cautious optimism Wednesday that the global economy had turned a corner but warned policymakers they must "get inflation durably down to target and unwind broad fiscal support by better targeting fiscal measures." Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE/Pool
Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Secretary-General Mathias Cormann (R) expressed cautious optimism Wednesday that the global economy had turned a corner but warned policymakers they must "get inflation durably down to target and unwind broad fiscal support by better targeting fiscal measures." Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE/Pool

June 7 (UPI) -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Wednesday forecast that while the global economy has bottomed out, its recovery will likely be weak.

The group's latest Economic Outlook forecast that growth will continue to slow by 0.6% this year, down from 3.3% in 2022, before picking up slightly to 2.9% next year.

Advertisement

"Falling energy prices and headline inflation, easing supply bottlenecks and the reopening of China's economy, coupled with strong employment and relatively resilient household finances, all contribute to a projected recovery. Nevertheless, the recovery will be weak by past standards," the report said.

Tight monetary and financial conditions will see U.S. growth continue to slow to 1.6% in 2023 and 1% in 2024 while higher real incomes from lower headline inflation in the eurozone will help GDP growth rise from 0.9% in 2023 to 1.5% in 2024.

Advertisement

"Policymakers must get inflation durably down to target and unwind broad fiscal support by better targeting fiscal measures. While continuing to respond to the immediate economic challenges, it remains important to prioritize structural reforms to boost productivity, including by promoting competition, reviving investment, increasing female workforce participation and alleviating supply constraints, while securing the green and digital transformations of our economies," said OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann.

The report said that with several of the factors weighing negatively on growth now unwinding, global economy was at a turning point but faced "a long road ahead" to achieving strong and sustainable growth"

The OECD called on the policymakers of its 38 member countries to act decisively on macroeconomic and structural policy to deliver stronger and more sustainable growth in spite of "stubbornly" high core inflation, high debt levels and lackluster output.

RELATED Global economy in a 'precarious position,' the World Bank finds

Its key recommendations include combating inflation head-on by not reducing interest rates prematurely; redirecting universal cost-of-living support programs to those most vulnerable; and prioritizing pro-growth fiscal spending and supply-side reforms.

"Fiscal policy should prioritize productivity-enhancing public investments, including those driving the green transition and boosting labor supply and skills," said OECD Chief Economist Clare Lombardelli.

"Renewed reform efforts to reduce constraints in labor and product markets and to reignite private investment and productivity growth would improve sustainable living standards and strengthen the recovery from the current low growth outlook."

Advertisement

While acknowledging the tightrope they had to walk between restrictive monetary policies to rein in inflation and allowing room for growth, the OECD said policymakers should beware of financial market vulnerabilities exposed by rate rises as highlighted by banking sector turmoil seen around the world in recent months.

Policymakers must keep a "watchful eye, given the uncertainties around the exact impact of the rapid and globally synchronized monetary policy tightening" following on from 15 years of low interest rates.

The report said clear communication was crucial to avoid confusion about the potential conflict between pursuing price stability and financial stability mandates and central banks should deploy financial policy instruments to enhance liquidity and minimize contagion risks if further financial market stress occurs.

The OECD forecast is in stark contrast with the World Bank's latest forecast Tuesday that predicted global growth would slow sharply to 2.1% this year and 2.9% for emerging markets and developing economies, excluding China.

Read More

Energy Department revises forecast for gasoline prices higher Australia hikes interest rate by 25 basis points, warns of heightened inflationary risks

Latest Headlines

Air India sending ferry flight for passengers stranded in Russia after engine issue
World News // 37 minutes ago
Air India sending ferry flight for passengers stranded in Russia after engine issue
June 7 (UPI) -- Technical issues forced an Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco to a remote airport in Russia on Wednesday, where passengers and crew awaiting a ferry flight that will allow them to complete the trip, the carrier
U.S., South Korea seek to deepen ties as alliance marks 70 years
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S., South Korea seek to deepen ties as alliance marks 70 years
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, June 7 (UPI) -- As the United States and South Korea celebrate their alliance's 70th anniversary this year, they approach a pivotal juncture in their relationship.
Cyber gang threatens to release data stolen from BBC, British Airways, Walgreens
World News // 2 hours ago
Cyber gang threatens to release data stolen from BBC, British Airways, Walgreens
June 7 (UPI) -- Russian hackers who stole the payroll data of more than 100,000 employees of major British, American and Canadian companies and organizations threatened Wednesday to dump the data onto the internet.
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery
World News // 3 hours ago
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery
June 7 (UPI) -- Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital Wednesday where he will undergo intestinal surgery to correct a hernia causing him pain.
Major dam in Russia-occupied Ukraine destroyed; thousands evacuated
World News // 1 day ago
Major dam in Russia-occupied Ukraine destroyed; thousands evacuated
June 6 (UPI) -- A major hydroelectric dam in Russia-occupied southern Ukraine was destroyed early Tuesday, forcing thousands of residents in the area to evacuate and raising fears over the safety of a nearby nuclear power plant.
Astrud Gilberto, singer who popularized bossa nova with 'The Girl from Ipanema,' dies at 83
World News // 15 hours ago
Astrud Gilberto, singer who popularized bossa nova with 'The Girl from Ipanema,' dies at 83
June 6 (UPI) -- Astrud Gilberto, the singer known for popularizing Brazilian Bossa Nova music for international audiences with her 1964 rendition of The Girl from Ipanema, died Monday at the age of 83.
EU blasts 'heinous crime' as scores of schoolgirls poisoned in Afghanistan
World News // 19 hours ago
EU blasts 'heinous crime' as scores of schoolgirls poisoned in Afghanistan
June 6 (UPI) -- European Union officials issued a statement Tuesday condemning the poisoning of more than 60 girls at schools in northern Afghanistan.
Global economy in a 'precarious position,' the World Bank finds
World News // 20 hours ago
Global economy in a 'precarious position,' the World Bank finds
June 6 (UPI) -- Global economic growth is on a sharp decline and the severity of the situation could easily trickle down to emerging markets, the World Bank said Tuesday.
Pope Francis visits hospital for checkup
World News // 20 hours ago
Pope Francis visits hospital for checkup
June 6 (UPI) -- Pope Francis made a brief hospital visit Tuesday for a checkup amidst recent health concerns.
Treasury sanctions several with ties to Iranian missile program
World News // 20 hours ago
Treasury sanctions several with ties to Iranian missile program
June 6 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Tuesday sanctioned seven people and six entities over their ties to Iran's ballistic missile program.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Before his execution, Michael Tisius expresses remorse for killing Missouri jail guards
Before his execution, Michael Tisius expresses remorse for killing Missouri jail guards
EPA announces $115 million for Jackson, Miss., water infrastructure
EPA announces $115 million for Jackson, Miss., water infrastructure
Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
Southern Poverty Law Center labels parents' rights groups extremist, anti-government
Southern Poverty Law Center labels parents' rights groups extremist, anti-government
West Coast labor dispute threatens commerce, supply chain at nation's busiest port
West Coast labor dispute threatens commerce, supply chain at nation's busiest port
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement