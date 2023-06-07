Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 7, 2023 / 1:37 PM

Amid soaring debt from mortgages, Canada makes surprise rate hike

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
After standing pat for months, the central bank of Canada announced Wednesday it was hiking its overnight lending rate by 25 basis points. Photo courtesy of the Bank of Canada
After standing pat for months, the central bank of Canada announced Wednesday it was hiking its overnight lending rate by 25 basis points. Photo courtesy of the Bank of Canada

June 7 (UPI) -- The Central Bank of Canada hiked its lending rates after a five-month pause, saying Wednesday that its policies have yet to bring supply and demand back into balance.

The central bank put its overnight lending rate at 4.75% after announcing a 25-basis-point increase.

Advertisement

"The Governing Council decided to increase the policy interest rate, reflecting our view that monetary policy was not sufficiently restrictive to bring supply and demand back into balance and return inflation sustainably to the 2% target," it said.

The bank said the Canadian economy performed better than expected during the first quarter, with a 3.1% expansion for gross domestic product. Demand levels were considered more persistent than anticipated.

RELATED Canadian wildfires cause unhealthy air conditions in large parts of United States

Consumer-level inflation, meanwhile, jumped to 4.4% in April, the first increase in 10 months. Lower energy prices since April could help cool inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy.

But so-called core inflation, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, remains elevated enough for the central bank to express concern that levels could "get stuck" above its target rate.

The bank said Wednesday it would continue to asses the situation moving forward.

RELATED Canadian lawmaker announces she is target of Chinese interference

"In particular, we will be evaluating whether the evolution of excess demand, inflation expectations, wage growth and corporate pricing behavior are consistent with achieving the inflation target," it said.

Advertisement

A research note from James Knightly and Francesco Pesole at investment bank ING said surprise rate hike sets the tone for further action when the bank meets again in July.

"There was little in the way of forward guidance other than to say it will continue to evaluate inflation, wage and demand dynamics," they wrote. "Nonetheless, having restarted hiking after a five-month period the odds certainly favor at least one additional move."

RELATED Canada, China expel each other's diplomats in harassment row

The Canadian economy was already feeling some strains before the surprise rate hike, however. The government said last month that its citizens had the highest levels of household debt among the Group of Seven countries.

About three quarters of all household debt in Canada is attributed to housing mortgages, making the country particularly vulnerable to any future global economic crisis, according to the report by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

Should the central bank hike rates further as expected, it would only add to the debt burden by way of higher mortgage rates.

Latest Headlines

Judge won't grant bail for ex-lawmaker Leila de Lima before Philippines drug trial
World News // 4 minutes ago
Judge won't grant bail for ex-lawmaker Leila de Lima before Philippines drug trial
June 7 (UPI) -- A Philippines court ruled on Wednesday that former Sen. Leila de Lima, a vocal critic of former President Rodrigo Duterte, must stay in prison until the last of three drug cases against her is heard later this month.
Rescue efforts underway as Ukraine, Russia trade blame for dam collapse
World News // 1 hour ago
Rescue efforts underway as Ukraine, Russia trade blame for dam collapse
June 7 (UPI) -- Crews worked Wednesday to rescue civilians from flooding caused by the collapse of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam in Russian-occupied Ukraine as Kyiv and Moscow traded blame for its destruction.
Prince Harry testifies press had 'devastating' impact on relationships
World News // 2 hours ago
Prince Harry testifies press had 'devastating' impact on relationships
June 7 (UPI) -- Prince Harry was back on the witness stand Wednesday for his second day of testimony in a civil suit against the British Mirror Group Newspapers, accusing them of tracking the car of an ex-girlfriend.
Shell ordered to pull ads after U.K. 'greenwashing' complaints
World News // 2 hours ago
Shell ordered to pull ads after U.K. 'greenwashing' complaints
June 7 (UPI) -- Energy major Shell misled consumers with ad campaigns touting its low-carbon focus while its actual business model is geared toward fossil fuels, a U.K. advertising watchdog said Wednesday.
Heathrow Airport workers plan strikes on nearly every summer weekend
World News // 3 hours ago
Heathrow Airport workers plan strikes on nearly every summer weekend
June 7 (UPI) -- Passengers using London's Heathrow Airport are facing a summer of travel chaos after 2,000 unionized security staff voted to expand strike action in an ongoing dispute over pay.
Blinken, Saudi crown prince discuss cooperation on security in Jeddah
World News // 4 hours ago
Blinken, Saudi crown prince discuss cooperation on security in Jeddah
June 7 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Tuesday in Jeddah where the leaders agreed to work together in a renewed effort to fight terrorism in the Middle East.
OECD: Global economy on mend but recovery will be weak
World News // 4 hours ago
OECD: Global economy on mend but recovery will be weak
June 7 (UPI) -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Wednesday forecast that while the global economy has bottomed out, its recovery will likely be weak.
Air India sending ferry flight for passengers stranded in Russia after engine issue
World News // 5 hours ago
Air India sending ferry flight for passengers stranded in Russia after engine issue
June 7 (UPI) -- Technical issues forced an Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco to a remote airport in Russia on Wednesday, where passengers and crew awaiting a ferry flight that will allow them to complete the trip, the carrier
U.S., South Korea seek to deepen ties as alliance marks 70 years
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S., South Korea seek to deepen ties as alliance marks 70 years
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, June 7 (UPI) -- As the United States and South Korea celebrate their alliance's 70th anniversary this year, they approach a pivotal juncture in their relationship.
Cyber gang threatens to release data stolen from BBC, British Airways, Walgreens
World News // 6 hours ago
Cyber gang threatens to release data stolen from BBC, British Airways, Walgreens
June 7 (UPI) -- Russian hackers who stole the payroll data of more than 100,000 employees of major British, American and Canadian companies and organizations threatened Wednesday to dump the data onto the internet.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Before his execution, Michael Tisius expresses remorse for killing Missouri jail guards
Before his execution, Michael Tisius expresses remorse for killing Missouri jail guards
EPA announces $115 million for Jackson, Miss., water infrastructure
EPA announces $115 million for Jackson, Miss., water infrastructure
Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
Southern Poverty Law Center labels parents' rights groups extremist, anti-government
Southern Poverty Law Center labels parents' rights groups extremist, anti-government
2 mourners shot at cemetery burial of 10-year-old gun violence victim
2 mourners shot at cemetery burial of 10-year-old gun violence victim
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement