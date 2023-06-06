Advertisement
World News
June 6, 2023 / 8:36 AM

Australia hikes interest rate by 25 basis points, warns of heightened inflationary risks

By Paul Godfrey
A decision by Australia's interest-rate-setting central bank Tuesday to hike the cash rate to its highest level since 2014, despite claiming inflation had passed its peak, sparked criticism from officials and opposition politicians. File photo by Mick Tsikas/EPA-EFE
A decision by Australia's interest-rate-setting central bank Tuesday to hike the cash rate to its highest level since 2014, despite claiming inflation had passed its peak, sparked criticism from officials and opposition politicians. File photo by Mick Tsikas/EPA-EFE

June 6 (UPI) -- Australia's central bank hiked its main interest rate Tuesday to 4.1% from 3.85% blaming heightened upside risks to the country's 7% inflation rate amid stubbornly high services prices, rising labor costs and lackluster productivity.

While inflation has passed its peak the unlikelihood of it falling to within the 2-3% target range anytime soon made the hike necessary to "provide greater confidence that inflation will return to target within a reasonable timeframe," Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Philip Lowe said in a news release.

Advertisement

Lowe stressed that the bank's board was determined to do whatever was necessary to meet that goal, warning that further tightening may be on the cards depending on how the economy and inflation panned out.

High inflation made life difficult for people and damaged the functioning of the economy, said Lowe. It also eroded the value of savings, hurt family budgets, made it harder for businesses to plan and invest and exacerbated income inequality, he added.

"If high inflation were to become entrenched in people's expectations, it would be very costly to reduce later, involving even higher interest rates and a larger rise in unemployment," Lowe said.

Advertisement

"The Board is still seeking to keep the economy on an even keel as inflation returns to the 2-3% target range, but the path to achieving a soft landing remains a narrow one. A significant source of uncertainty continues to be the outlook for household consumption," warned Lowe.

He said spending was slowing substantially due to higher interest rates combined with cost-of-living pressures. House prices were on the rise again and some households had savings to fall back on, but others were suffering a "painful" pinch on their finances.

Doubts about the global economy, which is expected to grow at a below-average rate over the next couple of years, would also factor into whether Australian economic growth remained in the black.

However, the ruling Labor Party's Treasurer Jim Chalmers said "the war against inflation is far from won," apparently contradicting the RBA's claim it inflation was on the way down.

The Greens party Senator Nick McKim accused the RBA of going "rogue" and called on Chalmers and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, to take responsibility and reverse the rate hike.

"What the Government should be doing is putting in place things like a corporate super profits tax, attacks on the super-wealthy in this country and use the revenues generated from those taxes to fund genuine cost relief for Australians," said McKim.

Advertisement

"Wiping student debt, putting dental in Medicare, increasing income support, things that would make a meaningful material difference in people's day-to-day lives."

Latest Headlines

Iran unveils homegrown defense shield-busting hypersonic missile
World News // 2 hours ago
Iran unveils homegrown defense shield-busting hypersonic missile
June 6 (UPI) -- Iran unveiled Tuesday what it claimed was its first hypersonic ballistic missile in what military officials said was a "huge leap" in the country's missile systems industry.
Major dam in Russia-occupied Ukraine destroyed; thousands evacuated
World News // 4 hours ago
Major dam in Russia-occupied Ukraine destroyed; thousands evacuated
June 6 (UPI) -- A major hydroelectric dam in Russia-occupied southern Ukraine was destroyed early Tuesday, forcing thousands of residents in the area to evacuate and raising fears over the safety of a nearby nuclear power plant.
Death toll from flooding in Haiti climbs to 42; others still missing
World News // 6 hours ago
Death toll from flooding in Haiti climbs to 42; others still missing
June 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Haiti said the death toll from mass flooding and landslides that hit the Hispaniola island nation over the weekend has climbed to 42 with 11 people still missing.
EU blacklists 9 Russians involved in sentencing of Putin critic
World News // 7 hours ago
EU blacklists 9 Russians involved in sentencing of Putin critic
June 6 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday blacklisted nine Russians over their involvement in April's sentencing of Vladimir Kara-Murza, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken critics, to 25 years' imprisonment.
U.S. Treasury sanctions seven for plot to destabilize Moldovan government
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. Treasury sanctions seven for plot to destabilize Moldovan government
June 5 (UPI) -- The United States sanctioned seven Russian nationals Monday, for their attempts to help destabilize the government of Moldova and "subvert democracy."
Advocate: More needs to be done to hold China accountable for Uyghur genocide
World News // 1 day ago
Advocate: More needs to be done to hold China accountable for Uyghur genocide
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, June 5 (UPI) -- Uyghur human rights lawyer and advocate Rayhan Asat told UPI that more needs to be done to hold China accountable for the Uyghur genocide.
WHO to expand on European Union digital COVID-19 certification system
World News // 20 hours ago
WHO to expand on European Union digital COVID-19 certification system
June 5 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said on Monday it will expand on the European Union's digital COVID-19 certification system for use globally which will facilitate mobility across a range of ongoing health threats and pande
EU wants tech companies to label AI-generated content to counter disinformation
World News // 20 hours ago
EU wants tech companies to label AI-generated content to counter disinformation
June 5 (UPI) -- The European Commission is asking all tech companies operating in the European Union to begin voluntarily labeling content appearing on their platforms that is generated by artificial intelligence.
Spotify to layoff 200 employees in 'realignment' of podcast division
World News // 21 hours ago
Spotify to layoff 200 employees in 'realignment' of podcast division
June 5 (UPI) -- Spotify announced on Monday that it will lay off about 2% of its Spotify workforce as they go through a "strategic realignment" in connection with its podcast services.
U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
June 5 (UPI) -- The United States Navy released a video Monday showing a near-collision between a U.S. destroyer and a Chinese warship in the Taiwan Strait over the weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
Russia claims its forces repelled large-scale Ukrainian armored offensive
Russia claims its forces repelled large-scale Ukrainian armored offensive
Former Vice President Mike Pence officially enters Republican primary race
Former Vice President Mike Pence officially enters Republican primary race
Texas sheriff recommends criminal charges after migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard
Texas sheriff recommends criminal charges after migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard
Australian mother pardoned of conviction for killing her four children
Australian mother pardoned of conviction for killing her four children
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement