June 5, 2023 / 9:53 AM

Hong Kong authorities arrest woman in deaths of 3 daughters

By Clyde Hughes

June 5 (UPI) -- Hong Kong authorities arrested a 29-year-old woman on Monday whom they accused in the death of her three young daughters.

The police superintendent said the woman, who was not named along with her children, was estranged from her husband and possibly facing divorce. Authorities said the children -- ages 5, 4 and 2 -- were pronounced dead at a local hospital after being taken from the woman's flat in the Sham Shiu Po subdivision of Hong Kong.

Chung said the woman and the girls lived in the flat on public assistance after moving there about a year ago. She separated from her husband after accusing him of having an affair, according to Chung.

She answered the door when officers arrive and they later found the children unconscious on a bed after officers forced their way into a locked bedroom door.

Chung added that investigators believe the children died one or two hours before officers were alerted.

"We will not rule out the possibility that the mother earlier today smothered her three daughters to death with her own hands," said Chung, who added that detectives took bloodstained pillows from the scene and that the children were found with blood on their noses and mouths.

Police said they have not located the woman's estranged husband but added they have found no evidence so far that he was connected to the incident after the mother had previously claimed that he killed the three children and stabbed her.

"This is a very serious case of domestic violence, involving three young innocent girls," Chung said. "The police force attaches great importance to all domestic violence, especially those involving human lives and serious injuries."

U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
June 5 (UPI) -- The United States Navy released a video Monday showing a near-collision between a U.S. destroyer and a Chinese warship in the Taiwan Strait over the weekend.
Australian mother pardoned of conviction for killing her four children
World News // 1 hour ago
Australian mother pardoned of conviction for killing her four children
June 5 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who has spent 20 years in jail for killing her four children has been freed after a special commission of inquiry threw the convictions into doubt, New South Wales officials said Monday.
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern honored with royal title of dame
World News // 1 hour ago
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern honored with royal title of dame
June 5 (UPI) -- New Zealand has recognized its former prime minister as a dame for her leadership in steering the country through multiple crises during a tumultuous five years in office before her surprise resignation in January.
Hong Kong appeals court overturns Bao Choy conviction
World News // 2 hours ago
Hong Kong appeals court overturns Bao Choy conviction
June 5 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong appeals court gave a rare victory against the government on Monday when it overturned the conviction of local journalist Bao Choy for making false statements to access vehicle records.
Russia claims its forces repelled large-scale Ukrainian armored offensive
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia claims its forces repelled large-scale Ukrainian armored offensive
June 5 (UPI) -- Russia said Monday its forces repelled a major five-pronged assault in the south Donetsk region by Ukrainian tank and mechanized battalions, killing at least 250 troops and destroying tanks and armored vehicles.
Advocate: More needs to be done to punish China over Uyghur genocide
World News // 3 hours ago
Advocate: More needs to be done to punish China over Uyghur genocide
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, June 5 (UPI) -- Uyghur human rights lawyer and advocate Rayhan Asat told UPI that more needs to be done to hold China accountable for the Uyghur genocide.
Saudi Arabia slashes oil production as OPEC+ stays pat
World News // 7 hours ago
Saudi Arabia slashes oil production as OPEC+ stays pat
June 5 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia announced that it will be cutting oil production by a million barrels a day as a group of oil-producing countries agreed to maintain their current reduced production levels into next year.
15 killed, 8 missing after heavy rains cause widespread flooding in Haiti
World News // 10 hours ago
15 killed, 8 missing after heavy rains cause widespread flooding in Haiti
June 4 (UPI) -- At least 15 people were killed and eight others remain missing after heavy rains caused mass flooding and landslides over the weekend, authorities said.
Hong Kong police detain artists and activists on Tiananmen Square massacre 34th anniversary
World News // 16 hours ago
Hong Kong police detain artists and activists on Tiananmen Square massacre 34th anniversary
June 4 (UPI) -- Hong Kong police have arrested or detained more than a dozen protesters at the park that once hosted annual memorial ceremonies for the Tiananmen Square crackdown anniversary.
Hundreds of thousands join protest against Poland's conservative Law and Justice Party
World News // 14 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands join protest against Poland's conservative Law and Justice Party
June 4 (UPI) -- Opposition party leaders are heading one of Poland's largest protests in Warsaw on Sunday, marching against the conservative Law and Justice party.
