Advertisement
World News
June 5, 2023 / 7:40 AM

Hong Kong appeals court overturns Bao Choy conviction

By Clyde Hughes
Radio Television Hong Kong producer Bao Choy Yuk-ling won an appeal Monday to overturn her conviction for allegedly making false statements to obtain records for a documentary critical of police actions in Hong Kong's 2019 anti-government protests. File Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE
Radio Television Hong Kong producer Bao Choy Yuk-ling won an appeal Monday to overturn her conviction for allegedly making false statements to obtain records for a documentary critical of police actions in Hong Kong's 2019 anti-government protests. File Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE

June 5 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong appeals court gave a rare victory against the government on Monday when it overturned the conviction of local journalist Bao Choy for making false statements to access vehicle records.

The five-member appeals court unanimously ruled that Choy, a former freelance producer for RTHK, was justified in citing journalism for her efforts to access the official records for a documentary she was producing that criticized police action during the 2019 anti-government protests.

Advertisement

A court in 2021 fined Choy $766 after it found her guilty of making false statements to get the records.

The charges centered around Choy selecting "other traffic and transport-related matters" in a Transport Department dropdown menu when accessing the information.

RELATED Hong Kong police detain artists and activists on Tiananmen Square massacre 34th anniversary

The appeals court on Monday, however, ruled the selection did actually cover "the serious investigative journalism undertaken here by [Choy] concerning the use of the vehicle."

"For these reasons, differing from the courts below, I would give a wider meaning to the category '[o]ther traffic and transport related matters,'" the court said in a statement. "In this case, it has not been suggested that the appellant's investigative journalism was anything other than bona fide and serious. On this footing, the statement made by the appellant when applying for the certificate of vehicle particulars was not false."

Advertisement

Choy and her supporters stressed that the appeals court decision would play a role in the future of press freedoms in Hong Kong, which some say have been severely curtailed since the 2019 demonstrations.

RELATED Canadian lawmaker announces she is target of Chinese interference

"We finally got the justice that we have fought for and insisted on for a few years," she told reporters after leaving the courtroom. "The resilience in the process, that we continuously fight for the justice that we believe in and not letting our faith be taken away by the powerful, is a very powerful gesture in such an atmosphere."

RELATED Canada, China expel each other's diplomats in harassment row

Latest Headlines

Russia claims its forces successfully repelled large-scale Ukrainian armored offensive
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia claims its forces successfully repelled large-scale Ukrainian armored offensive
June 5 (UPI) -- Russian forces repelled a major five-pronged assault in the south Donetsk region by Ukrainian tank and mechanized battalions killing at least 250 troops and destroying tanks and armored vehicles.
U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
June 5 (UPI) -- The United States Navy released a video Monday showing a near-collision between a U.S. destroyer and a Chinese warship in the Taiwan Strait over the weekend.
Rayhan Asat: More needs to be done to punish China over Uyghur genocide
World News // 1 hour ago
Rayhan Asat: More needs to be done to punish China over Uyghur genocide
JEJU ISLAND, SOUTH KOREA, June 5 (UPI) -- Uyghur human rights lawyer and advocate Rayhan Asat told UPI that more needs to be done to hold China accountable over Uyghur genocide.
Saudi Arabia slashes oil production as OPEC+ stays pat
World News // 5 hours ago
Saudi Arabia slashes oil production as OPEC+ stays pat
June 5 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia announced that it will be cutting oil production by a million barrels a day as a group of oil-producing countries agreed to maintain their current reduced production levels into next year.
15 killed, 8 missing after heavy rains cause widespread flooding in Haiti
World News // 8 hours ago
15 killed, 8 missing after heavy rains cause widespread flooding in Haiti
June 4 (UPI) -- At least 15 people were killed and eight others remain missing after heavy rains caused mass flooding and landslides over the weekend, authorities said.
Hong Kong police detain artists and activists on Tiananmen Square massacre 34th anniversary
World News // 15 hours ago
Hong Kong police detain artists and activists on Tiananmen Square massacre 34th anniversary
June 4 (UPI) -- Hong Kong police have arrested or detained more than a dozen protesters at the park that once hosted annual memorial ceremonies for the Tiananmen Square crackdown anniversary.
Hundreds of thousands join protest against Poland's conservative Law and Justice Party
World News // 12 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands join protest against Poland's conservative Law and Justice Party
June 4 (UPI) -- Opposition party leaders are heading one of Poland's largest protests in Warsaw on Sunday, marching against the conservative Law and Justice party.
Russia detains Navalny protesters on his birthday as British officials say arrests show Putin's 'paranoia'
World News // 15 hours ago
Russia detains Navalny protesters on his birthday as British officials say arrests show Putin's 'paranoia'
June 4 (UPI) -- Russian police on Sunday arrested protesters demonstrating in support of imprisoned anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny on his birthday.
Oil tanker breaks down in Suez Canal, briefly delaying traffic through critical waterway
World News // 17 hours ago
Oil tanker breaks down in Suez Canal, briefly delaying traffic through critical waterway
June 4 (UPI) -- A tanker ship transporting crude oil from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea broke down in the Suez Canal, briefly delaying traffic through the critical waterway on Sunday.
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's supreme leader, vows second attempt to launch spy satellite
World News // 20 hours ago
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's supreme leader, vows second attempt to launch spy satellite
June 4 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un, vowed Sunday that the isolated dictatorship would make a second attempt to launch a spy satellite after last week's failed attempt.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's supreme leader, vows second attempt to launch spy satellite
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's supreme leader, vows second attempt to launch spy satellite
Tisius execution set for Tuesday in Missouri, jurors plea for commuted sentence
Tisius execution set for Tuesday in Missouri, jurors plea for commuted sentence
2 teens killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Missouri house party
2 teens killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Missouri house party
Russia detains Navalny protesters on his birthday as British officials say arrests show Putin's 'paranoia'
Russia detains Navalny protesters on his birthday as British officials say arrests show Putin's 'paranoia'
China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu accuses U.S. of 'provocation,' warns of 'disaster' of war
China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu accuses U.S. of 'provocation,' warns of 'disaster' of war
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement