Advertisement
World News
June 4, 2023 / 5:06 PM

Hong Kong police detain artists and activists on Tiananmen Square massacre 34th anniversary

By Joe Fisher
1/5
Protesters walk during a rally to mark the 34th anniversary of the Chinese military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Beijing's Tiananmen Square near the Chinese embassy in Japan in Tokyo, on Sunday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Protesters walk during a rally to mark the 34th anniversary of the Chinese military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Beijing's Tiananmen Square near the Chinese embassy in Japan in Tokyo, on Sunday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Hong Kong police have arrested or detained more than a dozen protesters at the park that once hosted annual memorial ceremonies for the Tiananmen Square crackdown anniversary.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested and charged Friday on suspicion of acting with seditious intention and possessing seditious material, according to a press release from the Hong Kong police.

Advertisement

At least 23 people have also been detained, including activists and artists, for displaying signs that contained "seditious wordings," and breaking other laws near Causeway Bay, a retail district near the island's shore, the South China Morning Post reports.

Police have since stepped up security near Victoria Park, stopping passersby to check their bags leading up to Sunday's anniversary. Thousands of officers have been deployed across the city.

"Police are highly concerned about some people attempting to incite and provoke others to commit illegal acts that endanger national security, public order and public safety," a police statement said. "Police will continue to step up patrols and enhance intelligence-gathering, closely monitor the situation of various districts and strive to prevent and combat crimes."

Police also cited chanting, which have included "fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong," as a cause for concern.

Advertisement

Events recognizing the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre have been banned in mainland China since 2020.

Also among those detained was 67-year-old Alexandra Wong, a pro-democracy activist, the BBC reports. In 2020, China expanded its list of criminal activities relating to dissent.

Read More

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's supreme leader, vows second attempt to launch spy satellite China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu accuses U.S. of 'provocation,' warns of 'disaster' of war Austin rebukes China on lack of 'serious' crisis management measures

Latest Headlines

Russia detains Navalny protesters on his birthday as British officials say arrests show Putin's 'paranoia'
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia detains Navalny protesters on his birthday as British officials say arrests show Putin's 'paranoia'
June 4 (UPI) -- Russian police on Sunday arrested protesters demonstrating in support of imprisoned anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny on his birthday.
Oil tanker breaks down in Suez Canal, briefly delaying traffic through critical waterway
World News // 4 hours ago
Oil tanker breaks down in Suez Canal, briefly delaying traffic through critical waterway
June 4 (UPI) -- A tanker ship transporting crude oil from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea broke down in the Suez Canal, briefly delaying traffic through the critical waterway on Sunday.
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's supreme leader, vows second attempt to launch spy satellite
World News // 6 hours ago
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's supreme leader, vows second attempt to launch spy satellite
June 4 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un, vowed Sunday that the isolated dictatorship would make a second attempt to launch a spy satellite after last week's failed attempt.
China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu accuses U.S. of 'provocation,' warns of 'disaster' of war
World News // 7 hours ago
China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu accuses U.S. of 'provocation,' warns of 'disaster' of war
June 4 (UPI) -- China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu has accused the United States of "provocation" and warned of the "unbearable disaster" of war between the two nations.
Indian train disaster death toll rises to 288 as rescuers continue search
World News // 1 day ago
Indian train disaster death toll rises to 288 as rescuers continue search
June 3 (UPI) -- The death toll from Friday's train accident in India's Odisha state rose to 288 on Saturday as rescuers looking for survivors used cranes and bulldozers in an attempt to raise mangled rail cars. 
Pope Francis to visit Mongolia later this year
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis to visit Mongolia later this year
June 3 (UPI) -- Pope Francis will visit the remote nation of Mongolia later this year, the Vatican confirmed in a statement Saturday.
Rain gives firefighters in Atlantic Canada chance to gain ground on wildfires
World News // 1 day ago
Rain gives firefighters in Atlantic Canada chance to gain ground on wildfires
June 3 (UPI) -- Crews in Atlantic Canada are using a brief period of rain on Saturday to gain ground on massive wildfires in Nova Scotia that have caused a widespread and extensive damage.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sworn in for third term
World News // 1 day ago
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sworn in for third term
June 3 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in for a third term Saturday after winning last month's run-off election.
U.S., EU officials urge Kosovo, Serbia to de-escalate ethnic tensions
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., EU officials urge Kosovo, Serbia to de-escalate ethnic tensions
June 3 (UPI) -- American and European officials are calling on the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia to de-escalate tensions in northern Kosovo where dozens of citizens and UN peacekeepers have been hurt during protests.
President Zelensky: Ukraine is ready to launch counteroffensive
World News // 1 day ago
President Zelensky: Ukraine is ready to launch counteroffensive
June 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview published Saturday his country is ready for its anticipated counteroffensive against Russian occupation forces.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas sixth-grader sexually abused numerous kindergarten girls, parents claim in lawsuit
Texas sixth-grader sexually abused numerous kindergarten girls, parents claim in lawsuit
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's supreme leader, vows second attempt to launch spy satellite
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's supreme leader, vows second attempt to launch spy satellite
Utah school district that removed Bible from libraries now reviewing Book of Mormon
Utah school district that removed Bible from libraries now reviewing Book of Mormon
Twitter head of trust and safety resigns after Musk criticizes staff over labeling 'anti-trans' video 'hateful'
Twitter head of trust and safety resigns after Musk criticizes staff over labeling 'anti-trans' video 'hateful'
China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu accuses U.S. of 'provocation,' warns of 'disaster' of war
China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu accuses U.S. of 'provocation,' warns of 'disaster' of war
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement