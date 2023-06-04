Hong Kong police detain artists and activists on Tiananmen Square massacre 34th anniversary

1/5

Protesters walk during a rally to mark the 34th anniversary of the Chinese military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Beijing's Tiananmen Square near the Chinese embassy in Japan in Tokyo, on Sunday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Hong Kong police have arrested or detained more than a dozen protesters at the park that once hosted annual memorial ceremonies for the Tiananmen Square crackdown anniversary. A 23-year-old woman was arrested and charged Friday on suspicion of acting with seditious intention and possessing seditious material, according to a press release from the Hong Kong police. Advertisement

At least 23 people have also been detained, including activists and artists, for displaying signs that contained "seditious wordings," and breaking other laws near Causeway Bay, a retail district near the island's shore, the South China Morning Post reports.

Police have since stepped up security near Victoria Park, stopping passersby to check their bags leading up to Sunday's anniversary. Thousands of officers have been deployed across the city.

"Police are highly concerned about some people attempting to incite and provoke others to commit illegal acts that endanger national security, public order and public safety," a police statement said. "Police will continue to step up patrols and enhance intelligence-gathering, closely monitor the situation of various districts and strive to prevent and combat crimes."

Police also cited chanting, which have included "fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong," as a cause for concern.

Events recognizing the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre have been banned in mainland China since 2020.

Also among those detained was 67-year-old Alexandra Wong, a pro-democracy activist, the BBC reports. In 2020, China expanded its list of criminal activities relating to dissent.