Members of Haiti's Civil Protection Agency work from the National Emergency Operations Center on Sunday morning to confront the unfolding crisis caused by flooding over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Haiti's Civil Protection Agency/ Twitter

June 4 (UPI) -- At least 15 people were killed and eight others remain missing after heavy rains caused mass flooding and landslides over the weekend, authorities said. The entire Hispaniola island nation was drenched with rain that caused several rivers to flood on Saturday morning, forcing local authorities to enact emergency measures. Advertisement

Video and images of Haiti posted online show people seeking refuge upon the tin roofs of houses as torrents of water stream through their village.

Nearly 14,000 people in five of Haiti's 10 administrative regions known as departments have been displaced by the flooding, which has affected nearly 7,500 families, the country's Civil Protection Agency said Sunday in a statement.

In the West administrative department alone, more than 5,510 households were damaged with crops in the central region being "very impacted," it said.

"For the time being, the Meteorological Unit of Haiti is closely monitoring the evolution of weather conditions and is making arrangements to regularly inform the population," the Civil Protection Agency said, while encouraging residents to keep informed about the weather and safety instructions.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was at the National Emergency Operation Center on Sunday morning when he received an update the situation.

Advertisement

"My government, together with national and international institutions, is adopting urgent measures to meet the demands of the day," he tweeted.