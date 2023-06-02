Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 2, 2023 / 1:52 PM

45 bags of human remains found during search for missing Mexican workers

By Patrick Hilsman
Mexican authorities discovered 45 bags containing human remains in a ravine near Guadalajara in Jalisco state. The bodies were discovered during a search for seven missing call center employees. Photo courtesy of Mexican Prosecutor's Office
Mexican authorities discovered 45 bags containing human remains in a ravine near Guadalajara in Jalisco state. The bodies were discovered during a search for seven missing call center employees. Photo courtesy of Mexican Prosecutor's Office

June 2 (UPI) -- Mexican investigators discovered 45 bags containing human remains in a ravine near Guadalajara in Jalisco state.

The bodies were discovered in the Mirador del Bosque ravine as police searched for seven call-center employees who went missing in Zapopan last month.

Advertisement

"Personnel from the different areas of the prosecutor's office carry out various operations to locate and search for the young people reported missing," the prosecutor's office said in a press statement Friday. "The investigative police managed to obtain information on the possible location of evidence in an area of difficult access."

The prosecutor's office for Jalisco state said authorities had received a tip about the missing employees, which lead them to the location of the body parts, none of which have been identified as belonging to the missing seven so far.

RELATED U.S. sanctions son of 'El Chapo,' 3 Sinaloa Cartel members

The prosecutor's office said the search for the missing seven employees is ongoing as teams work to determine how many body parts were left in the ravine and who they belonged to.

"In coordination with elements of the Zapopan Civil Protection and Fire Department, rescue work has been carried out since yesterday afternoon to extract the bags with the evidence," officials said.

Advertisement

Kidnappings in Jalisco are common, as cartels, including the Jalisco New Generation cartel, frequently engage in inter-cartel violence and attacks on civilians.

RELATED Justice Department announces charges against leaders of Sinaloa drug cartel

U.S. officials have called the JNGC "the most technologically advanced, sophisticated, heavily-armed, dangerous, and feared criminal organization in the world."

About 100,000 people have gone missing in Mexico since 1964, with an overwhelming majority of the disappearances happening after 2007.

RELATED Mexican police arrest 14-year-old 'El Chapito' for killing eight

Latest Headlines

European Parliament urges member nations to adopt TikTok ban
World News // 1 hour ago
European Parliament urges member nations to adopt TikTok ban
June 2 (UPI) -- The European Parliament is advocating for a ban of the popular social media app TikTok across all of its 28 member states.
U.S. sanctions tech companies for helping Iran shut off Internet
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. sanctions tech companies for helping Iran shut off Internet
June 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced on Friday that it will sanction a Middle East tech firm and two senior employees for helping the Iranian government censor Internet content there.
Uncertainty surrounds likelihood of production agreement at Sunday's OPEC+ meeting
World News // 2 hours ago
Uncertainty surrounds likelihood of production agreement at Sunday's OPEC+ meeting
June 2 (UPI) -- Doubts remain over whether OPEC and its allies can reach a consensus agreement on production levels this weekend, but at least one analyst said Friday it's unwise to place any bets.
Nine dead in Senegal, social media sites blocked after Ousmane Sonko jail sentence
World News // 2 hours ago
Nine dead in Senegal, social media sites blocked after Ousmane Sonko jail sentence
June 2 (UPI) -- Senegal shut down some social media sites Friday, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok and Whatsapp, after Thursday clashes between protesters and security forces that left at least nine dead.
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 missiles, 21 drones
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 missiles, 21 drones
June 2 (UPI) -- Ukrainian air defenses shot down 15 Russian missiles and 21 drones Friday, according to the Ukrainian armed forces.
Two Austrian citizens freed from captivity in Iran
World News // 3 hours ago
Two Austrian citizens freed from captivity in Iran
June 2 (UPI) -- Austrian officials said on Friday that two of its citizens have been released from Iran with the help of Oman negotiators.
Methamphetamine trafficking accelerates in Asia in wake of pandemic, U.N. report says
World News // 4 hours ago
Methamphetamine trafficking accelerates in Asia in wake of pandemic, U.N. report says
June 2 (UPI) -- The synthetic drug trade throughout Asia was accelerating at record pace as methamphetamine traffickers sought to expand their global enterprise in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the United Nations.
Japan's fertility rate falls for seventh straight year
World News // 4 hours ago
Japan's fertility rate falls for seventh straight year
June 2 (UPI) -- Japan's Ministry of Health said on Friday that the country's fertility rate dropped for the seventh straight year in 2022, with the COVID-19 pandemic being blamed partially for the latest decline.
Boris Johnson to bypass government, share COVID inquiry WhatsApp messages directly
World News // 6 hours ago
Boris Johnson to bypass government, share COVID inquiry WhatsApp messages directly
June 2 (UPI) -- Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday he will provide contested WhatsApp messages directly to a public inquiry into COVID-19, over the head of the government
U.S., Taiwan sign trade agreement, draw ire of China
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S., Taiwan sign trade agreement, draw ire of China
June 2 (UPI) -- The United States signed its first trade agreement under the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on Thursday, strengthening their economic ties while drawing a strong rebuke from China.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate passes debt limit bill with 63-36 vote, allowing U.S. to avoid default
Senate passes debt limit bill with 63-36 vote, allowing U.S. to avoid default
Jan. 6 rioters face criminal penalties as sentences, convictions mount
Jan. 6 rioters face criminal penalties as sentences, convictions mount
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
Dev Shah wins National Spelling Bee with the word 'psammophile'
Dev Shah wins National Spelling Bee with the word 'psammophile'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement