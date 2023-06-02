Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 2, 2023 / 12:39 PM

Uncertainty surrounds likelihood of production agreement at Sunday's OPEC+ meeting

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
Market analysts were at attention Friday, questioning whether OPEC and its allies will decide this weekend to cut production. Survey results suggest no, but it may be unwise to place any bets. File photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
Market analysts were at attention Friday, questioning whether OPEC and its allies will decide this weekend to cut production. Survey results suggest no, but it may be unwise to place any bets. File photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Doubts remain over whether OPEC and its allies can reach a consensus agreement on production levels this weekend, but at least one analyst said Friday it's unwise to place any bets.

Ministers from parties to OPEC+, the core members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member state allies such as Russia, meet Sunday in Vienna to consider production allotments.

Advertisement

The group opted to cut production by around 1.6 million barrels per day starting in May. The decision was rubber-stamped, with the group saying it was "a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market."

Norwegian consultancy Rystad Energy at the time said the decision was expected to push the price of crude oil to $100 per barrel, and possibly even $110 per barrel by the summer.

RELATED No luck in search for new reserves near Troll oil and gas field in North Sea

Brent, the global benchmark for the price of oil, traded as high as $88 per barrel in late January but has faltered against concerns about a possible recession in the world's major economies. Driven by the passage of a debt ceiling resolution in the U.S. Congress, Brent was rallying on Friday but only managed to move into the mid-$70 range.

Advertisement

That is an obvious concern for OPEC+ ministers. The Saudi energy minister warned recently against betting on a lower-for-longer outlook for the price of oil, though Russia suggested economic trends may be enough to support prices from here.

Phil Flynn, an energy analyst for The PRICE Futures Group in Chicago, said supply and demand data on the global level suggest more oil is needed, not less.

RELATED Russia says drone sparked fire at oil refinery

"Yet prices will force them perhaps into a potential production cut," he said.

OPEC economists in their monthly market report for May kept many of their forecasts unchanged from previous reports. The U.S. economy is expected to expand only by 1.2% this year, after a 2.1% growth rate for 2022. China's economy is on pace to move the other way, expanding by 5.2% in 2023, compared with 3% last year.

More recently, however, the U.S. economy has seen increased headwinds by way of slower wage growth and pressure in the housing market. A post-COVID rebound in China, meanwhile, has been weaker than expected.

RELATED Germany slides into recession as consumer, government spending falls

The headwinds were blowing strong enough for commodity strategists at Swiss investment bank UBS to shave a few dollars off its forecast for Brent crude oil. The U.S. government, meanwhile, expects Brent to trade at $79 per barrel on average for the year, down from $101 in 2022.

Advertisement

A recent survey from Gulf Intelligence, an analytical group in Dubai, showed about 63% of the respondents do not expect OPEC+ to announce further cuts this weekend. Amena Bakr, the deputy bureau chief for Energy Intelligence, said during a recent forum for Gulf Intelligence that she was in the "no" camp.

"Market expectation leaning towards no change at upcoming OPEC+ meeting," she said.

OPEC+, however, has a knack for surprises, particularly on weekends. The announcement on production cuts from May caught the market off guard and led to a 6.5% spike in the price of crude oil the day after the announcement.

Ed Moya, a senior market analyst for the brokerage OANDA, said it may be unwise to place any bets on the next move from OPEC+

"It seems the oil market is doubtful that a consensus for another output cut can be reached between the Saudis and Russians, but traders should never underestimate what the Saudis will do and leverage during OPEC+ meetings," he said.

Latest Headlines

U.S. sanctions tech companies for helping Iran shut off Internet
World News // 23 minutes ago
U.S. sanctions tech companies for helping Iran shut off Internet
June 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced on Friday that it will sanction a Middle East tech firm and two senior employees for helping the Iranian government censor Internet content there.
Nine dead in Senegal, social media sites blocked after Ousmane Sonko jail sentence
World News // 42 minutes ago
Nine dead in Senegal, social media sites blocked after Ousmane Sonko jail sentence
June 2 (UPI) -- Senegal shut down some social media sites Friday, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok and Whatsapp, after Thursday clashes between protesters and security forces that left at least nine dead.
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 missiles, 21 drones
World News // 53 minutes ago
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 missiles, 21 drones
June 2 (UPI) -- Ukrainian air defenses shot down 15 Russian missiles and 21 drones Friday, according to the Ukrainian armed forces.
Two Austrian citizens freed from captivity in Iran
World News // 1 hour ago
Two Austrian citizens freed from captivity in Iran
June 2 (UPI) -- Austrian officials said on Friday that two of its citizens have been released from Iran with the help of Oman negotiators.
Methamphetamine trafficking accelerates in Asia in wake of pandemic, U.N. report says
World News // 2 hours ago
Methamphetamine trafficking accelerates in Asia in wake of pandemic, U.N. report says
June 2 (UPI) -- The synthetic drug trade throughout Asia was accelerating at record pace as methamphetamine traffickers sought to expand their global enterprise in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the United Nations.
Japan's fertility rate falls for seventh straight year
World News // 3 hours ago
Japan's fertility rate falls for seventh straight year
June 2 (UPI) -- Japan's Ministry of Health said on Friday that the country's fertility rate dropped for the seventh straight year in 2022, with the COVID-19 pandemic being blamed partially for the latest decline.
Boris Johnson to bypass government, share COVID inquiry WhatsApp messages directly
World News // 4 hours ago
Boris Johnson to bypass government, share COVID inquiry WhatsApp messages directly
June 2 (UPI) -- Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday he will provide contested WhatsApp messages directly to a public inquiry into COVID-19, over the head of the government
U.S., Taiwan sign trade agreement, draw ire of China
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S., Taiwan sign trade agreement, draw ire of China
June 2 (UPI) -- The United States signed its first trade agreement under the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on Thursday, strengthening their economic ties while drawing a strong rebuke from China.
Sudan's warring sides hit with U.S. punitive measures
World News // 8 hours ago
Sudan's warring sides hit with U.S. punitive measures
June 2 (UPI) -- Sudan's warring sides have been hit with U.S. punitive measures, as the Biden administration attempts to hold those accountable for threatening peace and stability in the Northeast African nation.
U.S., South Korea issue warning about North Korean hacker group linked to satellite launch
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S., South Korea issue warning about North Korean hacker group linked to satellite launch
SEOUL, June 2 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea issued a joint cybersecurity advisory Friday against a North Korean hacker group that Seoul claims stole technology used in the North's failed satellite launch attempt this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate passes debt limit bill with 63-36 vote, allowing U.S. to avoid default
Senate passes debt limit bill with 63-36 vote, allowing U.S. to avoid default
Ukrainian President Zelensky calls for 'security guarantees' at Moldova summit
Ukrainian President Zelensky calls for 'security guarantees' at Moldova summit
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
Jan. 6 rioters face criminal penalties as sentences, convictions mount
Jan. 6 rioters face criminal penalties as sentences, convictions mount
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement