June 2, 2023 / 12:42 PM

U.S. sanctions tech companies for helping Iran shut off Internet

By Clyde Hughes
Hundreds gather for the Iranian American Women Foundation's candlelight vigil for Mahsa Amini at West Hollywood Park in West Hollywood, California, on September 29, 2022. The Treasury Department sanctioned an Iranian company for shutting off the Internet during protests last fall. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Hundreds gather for the Iranian American Women Foundation's candlelight vigil for Mahsa Amini at West Hollywood Park in West Hollywood, California, on September 29, 2022. The Treasury Department sanctioned an Iranian company for shutting off the Internet during protests last fall. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

June 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced on Friday that it will sanction a Middle East tech firm and two senior employees for helping the Iranian government censor Internet content there.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control designated the Iran-based technology company Arvan Cloud and its affiliate in the United Arab Emirates. Arvan Cloud's co-founders Pouya Pirhosseinloo and Farhad Fatemi were named in the sanctions as well.

"Free and unrestricted access to information is a fundamental right of all peoples, including in Iran," Brian E. Nelson, undersecretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

"The United States is committed to holding accountable those who seek to undermine freedom of expression and suppress dissent, and to call out regimes who deny their citizens this right."

The Treasury Department said Arvan Cloud is a key partner of Iran's Information and Communications Technology Ministry in the development of its national intranet that is being used to disconnect the Iranian people from the global Internet.

"Arvan Cloud has a close relationship with Iran's intelligence services, including the Ministry of Intelligence and Security, and Arvan Cloud executives have extensive ties to senior Iranian government officials," the Treasury said.

"The Iranian government has regularly used Internet restrictions and the throttling of Internet speeds to suppress dissent, surveil and punish Iranians for exercising their freedom of expression and assembly both online and offline, and limit the dissemination to the international community of credible information about egregious human rights violations."

The Treasury said, though, it will issue a time-limited general license to allow a winddown of transactions with Arvan Cloud and that it will support the Iranian people to freely access the Internet.

Last September, Iran's government blocked access to the Internet and messaging apps in a severe crackdown on protests triggered by the death of a young woman who had been detained by the country's morality police.

Cloudflare had complained then that mobile networks had suffered a "full shutdown" on the heels of a nationwide blackout while messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram were also affected.

Uncertainty surrounds likelihood of production agreement at Sunday's OPEC+ meeting
World News // 27 minutes ago
Uncertainty surrounds likelihood of production agreement at Sunday's OPEC+ meeting
June 2 (UPI) -- Doubts remain over whether OPEC and its allies can reach a consensus agreement on production levels this weekend, but at least one analyst said Friday it's unwise to place any bets.
Nine dead in Senegal, social media sites blocked after Ousmane Sonko jail sentence
World News // 42 minutes ago
Nine dead in Senegal, social media sites blocked after Ousmane Sonko jail sentence
June 2 (UPI) -- Senegal shut down some social media sites Friday, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok and Whatsapp, after Thursday clashes between protesters and security forces that left at least nine dead.
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 missiles, 21 drones
World News // 53 minutes ago
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 missiles, 21 drones
June 2 (UPI) -- Ukrainian air defenses shot down 15 Russian missiles and 21 drones Friday, according to the Ukrainian armed forces.
Two Austrian citizens freed from captivity in Iran
World News // 1 hour ago
Two Austrian citizens freed from captivity in Iran
June 2 (UPI) -- Austrian officials said on Friday that two of its citizens have been released from Iran with the help of Oman negotiators.
Methamphetamine trafficking accelerates in Asia in wake of pandemic, U.N. report says
World News // 2 hours ago
Methamphetamine trafficking accelerates in Asia in wake of pandemic, U.N. report says
June 2 (UPI) -- The synthetic drug trade throughout Asia was accelerating at record pace as methamphetamine traffickers sought to expand their global enterprise in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the United Nations.
Japan's fertility rate falls for seventh straight year
World News // 3 hours ago
Japan's fertility rate falls for seventh straight year
June 2 (UPI) -- Japan's Ministry of Health said on Friday that the country's fertility rate dropped for the seventh straight year in 2022, with the COVID-19 pandemic being blamed partially for the latest decline.
Boris Johnson to bypass government, share COVID inquiry WhatsApp messages directly
World News // 4 hours ago
Boris Johnson to bypass government, share COVID inquiry WhatsApp messages directly
June 2 (UPI) -- Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday he will provide contested WhatsApp messages directly to a public inquiry into COVID-19, over the head of the government
U.S., Taiwan sign trade agreement, draw ire of China
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S., Taiwan sign trade agreement, draw ire of China
June 2 (UPI) -- The United States signed its first trade agreement under the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on Thursday, strengthening their economic ties while drawing a strong rebuke from China.
Sudan's warring sides hit with U.S. punitive measures
World News // 8 hours ago
Sudan's warring sides hit with U.S. punitive measures
June 2 (UPI) -- Sudan's warring sides have been hit with U.S. punitive measures, as the Biden administration attempts to hold those accountable for threatening peace and stability in the Northeast African nation.
U.S., South Korea issue warning about North Korean hacker group linked to satellite launch
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S., South Korea issue warning about North Korean hacker group linked to satellite launch
SEOUL, June 2 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea issued a joint cybersecurity advisory Friday against a North Korean hacker group that Seoul claims stole technology used in the North's failed satellite launch attempt this week.
