Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 2, 2023 / 8:44 AM

Boris Johnson to bypass government, share COVID inquiry WhatsApp messages directly

By Paul Godfrey
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday provided contested WhatsApp messages directly to a COVID-19 public inquiry, over the head of the government which is going to court to try to have a subpoena thrown out. File photo by Paul Hanna/UPI
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday provided contested WhatsApp messages directly to a COVID-19 public inquiry, over the head of the government which is going to court to try to have a subpoena thrown out. File photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday he will provide contested WhatsApp messages directly to a public inquiry into COVID-19, over the head of the government which is going to court to try to have a subpoena thrown out.

In a letter to the head of the inquiry, retired appeals court judge Baroness Heather Hallett, Johnson said he would send the messages she was seeking -- in unredacted form -- directly to the inquiry looking into his administration's handling of the pandemic.

Advertisement

"The government yesterday decided to take legal action. It was not my decision to do so," wrote Johnson. "While I understand the government's position, I am not willing to let my material become a test case for others when I am perfectly content for the inquiry to see it."

However, the messages only go back as far as when Johnson began using a new phone in April 2021, many months beyond the period in 2020 when lockdown and other decisions were being made. Johnson stressed that he was willing to provide "any material" on his old phone but that due to a security breach, he had previously been advised it could no longer be accessed "safely."

Advertisement

"In view of the urgency of your request I believe we need to test this advice, which came from the security services," wrote Johnson.

Johnson said his notebooks, which Hallett is also seeking, had been retained by the Cabinet Office and that he had requested they be forwarded on to the inquiry. If it decided not to do so, he would ask for them to be returned to him so that he could provide them directly.

Johnson's move comes after the government launched an unprecedented legal challenge Thursday in the High Court seeking a judicial review of the inquiry's order for the material to be handed over. The announcement came after a 48-hour deadline for the Cabinet Office to hand over the evidence in full came and went at 4 p.m. local time.

RELATED British government given 48 hours to turn over Boris Johnson files in COVID-19 probe

Hallett subpoenaed notebooks, diaries and WhatsApp messages between Johnson and ministers and officials to be turned over -- unredacted -- two weeks before the inquiry officially opens June 13, but on Tuesday granted a two-day extension.

Lawyers for the government will argue ministers and officials "should not be required to provide material that is irrelevant to the inquiry's work" including material containing personal information regarding health, family, or disciplinary matters as well as discussions regarding identified individuals that are not COVID-19 related.

Advertisement

The government taking its own public inquiry to court is believed to be a first in the country's 176-year history of inquiries.

Read More

Boris Johnson turns in WhatsApp messages sought by COVID-19 inquiry

Latest Headlines

Japan's fertility rate falls for seventh straight year
World News // 10 minutes ago
Japan's fertility rate falls for seventh straight year
June 2 (UPI) -- Japan's Ministry of Health said on Friday that the country's fertility rate dropped for the seventh straight year in 2022, with the COVID-19 pandemic being blamed partially for the latest decline.
U.S., Taiwan sign trade agreement, draw ire of China
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S., Taiwan sign trade agreement, draw ire of China
June 2 (UPI) -- The United States signed its first trade agreement under the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on Thursday, strengthening their economic ties while drawing a strong rebuke from China.
Sudan's warring sides hit with U.S. punitive measures
World News // 5 hours ago
Sudan's warring sides hit with U.S. punitive measures
June 2 (UPI) -- Sudan's warring sides have been hit with U.S. punitive measures, as the Biden administration attempts to hold those accountable for threatening peace and stability in the Northeast African nation.
U.S., South Korea issue warning about North Korean hacker group linked to satellite launch
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S., South Korea issue warning about North Korean hacker group linked to satellite launch
SEOUL, June 2 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea issued a joint cybersecurity advisory Friday against a North Korean hacker group that Seoul claims stole technology used in the North's failed satellite launch attempt this week.
France passes bill to regulate social media influencers
World News // 15 hours ago
France passes bill to regulate social media influencers
June 1 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in France have unanimously passed a bill to regulate paid social media influencers and combat fraud, officials said Thursday.
South Korea approves Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard
World News // 20 hours ago
South Korea approves Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard
SEOUL, June 1 (UPI) -- South Korea has joined the list of countries approving Microsoft's controversial purchase of Activision Blizzard, the largest such contract in the global game industry.
Jerusalem Pride and Tolerance March draws 30,000 amid tight security
World News // 21 hours ago
Jerusalem Pride and Tolerance March draws 30,000 amid tight security
June 1 (UPI) -- Around 30,000 Israeli citizens gathered in Jerusalem Thursday for the city's annual Pride and Tolerance March, while security forces remained on high alert in the capital because of threats of violence.
WMO names Celeste Saulo as first female secretary-general
World News // 21 hours ago
WMO names Celeste Saulo as first female secretary-general
June 1 (UPI) -- The World Meteorological Organization named Argentina's Celeste Saulo as secretary-general of the agency on Thursday, making her the first woman to hold the position.
Attack on Sudan market for poor leaves 19 dead, U.S. promises sanctions
World News // 22 hours ago
Attack on Sudan market for poor leaves 19 dead, U.S. promises sanctions
June 1 (UPI) -- More than a dozen people have been killed in an attack on a market frequented by poor Sudanese residents near the capital of Khartoum after cease-fire talks broke down earlier this week.
Singapore and China to establish secure defense telephone link
World News // 21 hours ago
Singapore and China to establish secure defense telephone link
June 1 (UPI) -- Singapore Thursday announced an agreement to establish a secure defense telephone link with China. It came during the introductory visit of Chinese Minister of National Defense Gen. Li Shangfu.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate passes debt limit bill with 63-36 vote, allowing U.S. to avoid default
Senate passes debt limit bill with 63-36 vote, allowing U.S. to avoid default
Ukrainian President Zelensky calls for 'security guarantees' at Moldova summit
Ukrainian President Zelensky calls for 'security guarantees' at Moldova summit
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement